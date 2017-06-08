The 1975’s Matty Healy confirmed the side-project are releasing a debut album – here’s what you need to know



Last night (June 7), The 1975 frontman Matty Healy confirmed plans to release a debut album from Drive Like I Do. It’s not imminent. Healy says it’ll arrive “in the coming few years.” So if the name Drive Like I Do is completely new to you, you’ve a good chunk of time to do your homework.

Healy also offered some clarification as to what separates DLID to The 1975. Here’s what we know so far about the project.

The 1975 used to be called Drive Like I Do

The band underwent several monikers before settling on their current guise. They formed in 2002, and went through band names like a vinyl collector flicking through record shop shelves. Alongside Drive Like I Do, they used to go by the names Me and You Versus Them, Forever Enjoying Sex, Talkhouse, The Slowdown and Bigsleep.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

This is what they used to sound like

Under Drive Like I Do, the band performed covers of Fall Out Boy and put out tracks like ‘Lost Boys’. Until now, these rare recordings have been kept fairly under wraps, listened to by diehard fans who’ve followed the band for the past decade.

They’re not The 1975

Healy made it clear on Twitter that the two bands are “different entities”. DLID specialise in emo-rinsed pop, and this eventual full-length is unlikely to contain The 1975’s glammed-up, narcissism-fuelled trademarks.

An album’s been rumoured since last year

Speculation first stirred back in November 2016 when a 1975 fan reportedly spoke to Healy backstage about the side-project.

A new 1975 album, ‘Music For Cars’, is expected to come out in 2018. “It’s always been called that and we were always going to do a trilogy of records,” Healy told Apple Music’s Beats 1 earlier this year. “I’m not saying that after this record it’s the end of The 1975 but it’s definitely the end of an era.”

This Drive Like I Do album could turn up in the same year, but don’t count on it. Healy only specified that it’ll be coming out “during spring time” in the next “few years”. Don’t pin your hopes too much on a 2018 release.