Picture the scene: you’re a Monarchy-loving Kasabian fan, kicking it in a pub in Somerset, and you spot Serge Pizzorno and Prince Charles IN THE SAME ROOM. It would be a heady rush for such a person. For the rest of us, the coincidence is a mildly diverting piece of internet ephemera.

Having wrapped up their new album, the band shared this snap on Instagram, with the caption: “Photo bombing zone”. Charles strolled into the appropriately named Prince of Wales pub near Yeovil and, just for LOLs, pulled a pint behind the bar. Imagine that! A Royal person, pulling a pint like a mere pleb! Amazing scenes! Landlady Nicki Holroyd told Somerset Live that the Royal was “He was very generous with his time and it was just a brilliant day”.

Not least for Kasabian, who were clearly excited about Charles’ presence. It’s a good time in general for the Leicester lads, as Serge told NME: “I fell in love with the guitar again. I was listening to ESG and Talking Heads and in that kind of world, then it just took on a life of its own. I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important. It’s been a while since that happened. We always react against our previous work. I did massively experimental synth work on the last record so I just looked at my Rickenbacker in the corner of the studio and thought ‘that’s what I’m gonna do’. I just started smashing tunes out on that.”

In the same interview, Serge said that “last year was the best year of my life” because “I was making music, then I got married and Leicester won the league”. Now he’s sat in a pub in Somerset while Prince Charles pulled a pint! What a time to be alive.