20 geeky facts you didn’t know about David Bowie’s masterpiece ‘Heroes’

By
20 images

To celebrate the fortieth anniversary of Bowie’s iconic album ‘Heroes’ (October 14), here’s twenty of the geekiest facts about the record.

Image credit: Redferns

An NME album of the year

‘Heroes’ was NME’s album of the year in 1977, beating the likes of Ian Dury’s ‘New Boots and Panties!!’, Elvis Costello’s ‘My Aim is True’ and Sex Pistols’ ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’ – despite our less than perfect rating of 8/10. In 2014 NME also named Heroes (the song) the 14th best song of all time.

Image credit: Getty Images

The cover for ‘The Next Day’ is an altered version of Heroes’ cover

The cover of Bowie’s 2013 album, ‘The Next Day’, is an altered version of the one for ‘Heroes’. The altered and obscured version of the ‘Heroes’ cover has ‘Heroes’ crossed out and Bowie’s face obscured by an opaque white box reading ‘The Next Day’.

Image credit: Getty Images

Eno’s Oblique Strategy Cards

‘Sense of Doubt’ was made almost entirely through the use of Brian Eno’s iconic Oblique Strategy Cards. These cards are designed to encourage lateral thinking and to restrict the composer. Examples of these cards include ‘be dirty’ and ‘in total darkness, or a very large room, very quietly’.

Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives

Fripp recorded almost all his parts the day he arrived

Nearly all of Robert Fripp’s lead guitar for the album was recorded within the evening he arrived from the USA. In fact, according to Brian Eno in a 1977 interview with NMEL “everything on the album is a first take. I mean, we did the second takes but they weren’t nearly as good.”

Image credit: Getty Images

Bowie played five instruments, sang, backing-sang and produced on the album

Along with vocals, backing vocals and production for the album, David Bowie plays five instruments on the record: Piano/Keyboard, Saxophone, Guitar, Tambourine and a Koto, the traditional Japanese string instrument, which can be heard in ‘Moss Garden’.

Image credit: Contour by Getty Images

Title track ‘Heroes’ was left as an instrumental for weeks

It wasn’t until Bowie saw producer Toni Visconti embracing backing signer Antonia Maaß outside that he was able to write the lyrics. The track had been an instrumental for weeks, and it was the romance between the two that Bowie saw by the Berlin Wall that inspired the words. The reference is particularly obvious in the line: “Standing by the wall/The guns shot above our heads/And we kissed as though nothing could fall”.