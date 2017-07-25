Watch London drill collective 67 tear apart Selfridges’ new venue Ultralounge

Set your face to stunned.

Remember drill, the frenetic hip-hop sub-genre that emerged came out of Chicago a few years ago? All punchy, rat-a-tat lyrics and dispatches from the big, bad city? Well, it’s back and it’s moved to London. Leading the UK drill revival are 67, a collective from Brixton Hill in the south of the city. Their videos are uncompromising and confrontational, their tracks influenced by the icy synths of trap. Make no mistake, 67 are one of the most 2017’s most exciting prospects.

Without the small club they made their name in, though, we might not have the music of 67. Yet, according the Music Venue Trust, 40% of grass-roots venues have disappeared in the past decade. This has largely been attributed to a combination of increased rents and prohibitive licensing laws – all we know is that something needs to be done about it.

This is where Music Matters comes in. Launched by Selfridges, the campaign looks to raise awareness of small venues’ plight through a series of shows from the likes of 67, indie band Ten Fe and Manchester’s ‘urban jazz’ singer IAMDDB at Ultralounge, the London store’s 360-degree multidiscipline arts space, with 20% of takings going to Music Venue Trust. As the video above makes clear, 67 were not messing about on the first night of the Music Matters shows at Ultralounge.