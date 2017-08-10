7 Mark Millar comics that would make amazing TV shows or movies

You might see them soon on Netflix...

So, Netflix has bought the adaptation rights to Millarworld, the publishing house masterminded by comic book creator Mark Millar, whom the streaming service has dubbed “as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee”. The Scottish writer has penned massively successful comics such as Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service, which have already been transferred, with great success, to the big screen. So, which comic could you expect to see played out on your laptop screen, and should they be movies or TV shows?

Supercrooks (2013)

Tell us about it

Supercrooks is a vibrant, violent, fast-paced heist story that follows a group of crooks. However, these aren’t your ordinary, run-of-the-mill type crooks – they’re super villains about to embark on that one last heist before they hang up their crooked super shoes and to enjoy their spoils.

Would it make a good show or film?

A TV show.

Why’s that?

Although there have been murmurings about a Supercrooks film, a TV show would make more sense. Imagine Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels spliced with (a better) Suicide Squad, all rolled into an hour-long TV format. As a short TV series, Supercrooks would make terrific TV, especially with someone like Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad) at the helm. It’s uncompromising violence and action, blended with super antics has ‘binge watch’ written all over it.

Hit Girl (2012-2013)

Tell us about it

Hit-Girl aka Mindy McCready is arguably one of the best things about the live action Kick-Ass movies, in fact, she’s probably the best thing about the comics too and she even had her own series back in 2012. The Hit-Girl comic focussed more on Mindy in high school and her relationship with Dave (aka Kick-Ass).

Would it make a good show or film?

A TV show.

Why’s that?

Chloë Moretz is now so synonymous with her role in the first Kickass movie that it’s hard to imagine anyone could ever replace her. You can’t deny the march of time, though, and – seven years later – casting a younger actress for a Hit-Girl TV series makes more sense. There are many teen dramas out there, but a Hit-Girl TV series would be a far more brutal offering.

Chrononauts (2015)

Tell us about it

Chrononauts is a time travelling tale of bromance following two fun-loving make scientists who just-so happen to discover time travel. However, Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly aren’t exactly the most sensible time-travelling scientists that ever lived; it often seems doubtful that they’ll use this newfound knowledge for a good cause, rather than their own selfish means.

Would it make a good show or film?

Would it make a good show or film?

A film

Why’s that?

Although in recent times it feels as though buddy movies have had their day, Chrononauts could be more of an interesting prospect – if cast well. We’ve had cops (Lethal Weapon), horny teenagers (Superbad), con men (Wedding Crashers) and Grumpy Old Men (er, Grumpy Old Men) but a time travelling buddy movie could offer a new spin on the old set-up.

Reborn (2017)

Tell us about it

The simple premise of Reborn is that you don’t go to heaven or hell when you die; instead you’re transported to another realm where everyone awaits you – the goodies and the baddies. Millar’s Reborn blends sci-fi and fantasy beautifully without alienating audiences by delving too heavily into religion.

Would it make a good show or film?

A film

What’s that?

Millar knows how to write a sharp script with tons of action and his imagination is beyond compare when it comes to gripping stories all comic fans can relate too. Reborn is the perfect amalgamation of his Millar’s talents. Onscreen, it would be a delight to see this strange landscape realised in all its fantastical, cinematic glory, as the main characters fight for survival.

Nemesis (2010)

Tell us about it

It’s not one of Millar’s best works, but there’s still something very enjoyable about Nemesis if you’re fan of his left-field take on the superhero genre. On paper, the protagonist is your usual rich guy donning a costume in a mission for vengeance, but delve deeper – there’s more to this superhero than you first think. Thought Batman could be a bit of an arsehole? Nemesis makes him look like Mother Teresa.

Would it make a good show or film?

A film

Why’s that?

We’re seeing more and more villains take centre stage on the big screen. For example, Warner has sidestepped into villain territory with Suicide Squad and we’re about to see DC villains take centre stage in a planned Gotham City Sirens movie. A Nemesis movie, then, would be a good addition to the canon; the character is gritty, bloody, he doesn’t give a shit and is the very definition of ‘love to hate’.

Jupiter’s Legacy (2013)

Tell us about it

Jupiter’s Legacy follows the generational gap between old and new. A younger group of heroes are faced with continuing their parents’ quest for justice. In the 1930s, their parents used their powers for the good of mankind, but the world has changed and Millar explores these relationships through the socio and economic changes that have occurred in the intervening decades.

Would it make a good show or film?

A TV Show

Why’s that?

This is a weighty story about growing up, changes, society, and family. It would simply take too long to condense these themes into one film. It would work brilliantly as a TV series. Each episode could delve into each parent and child, exploring their complexities and the world around them. The story has the potential to be a long, weighty and addictive watch, touching upon themes such as the American dream and celebrity culture.

Huck (2015)

Tell us about it

Huck quietly uses his special powers to good around the seaside town in which he resides. Managing a deed a day, he keeps to himself and shrouds himself in secrecy, shying away from any attention his powers may bring. However, chaos ensues when the media find out about Huck, setting him on a path that will change his life.

Would it make a good show or film?

A TV show

Why’s that?

In the current bleak political climate, a TV series about a do-gooder with special abilities, willing to help the people around him, is just what the doctor ordered. Huck conjures up the real spirit of adventure with a heart-warming hue – on the small screen, it would ooze positivity and warmth, albeit with plenty of action to keep you interested.