Dunno if you’ve heard, but ‘T2 Trainspotting‘, the belated sequel to Irvine Welsh’s classic 1996 black comedy about a bunch of charismatic if utterly feckless heroin addicts in Edinburgh, is out now. We bloody love it! Everyone’s got a favourite ‘Trainspotting’ character, whether it’s slippery Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), daft old Spud (Ewen Bremner) or the slightly more relatable Renton (Ewan McGregor). Oh! But what about Begbie (Robert Carlyle), everyone’s favourite loveable psycho? Everyone loves sweary, wild-eyed, impulsive Begbie. What would the world look like it was full of Begbies? Well, we’d probably get more done, though almost none of it would be good. It would also look a little like this…