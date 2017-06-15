The best deleted TV scenes that never aired

From 'The Simpsons' to 'Breaking Bad', these scenes never made the final cut.

For one reason or another, some of the best TV scenes never made the final cut. Most were either chopped at the last minute, deemed unfit to air, or considered poor taste at the time. Others were fun tidbits that were just an excuse to use up some budgets. You’ll see all of these below, and you’ll probably curse the fact you’ve never seen them until now. These are the best deleted scenes from some of TV’s most beloved shows.

Friends

This was originally due to air two weeks after the September 11 2001 attacks, but the show’s producers (correctly) decided to scrap the scene. A few years later, they shared the excerpt, saying: “We hope that the scenes can now be viewed in the spirit which they were originally intended.” It sees Chandler and Monica jetting off for their honeymoon after becoming newlyweds. In the airport security queue, Chandler spots a sign prohibiting jokes about highjacking and bombs – but being Chandler, this only stirs him into passing comment. The couple are then led to a gloomy interrogation room, and their responses to police questioning only manages to make the situation worse. Worst of all, they then take apart Monica’s perfectly-folded and arranged suitcase. It’s a lighthearted, funny scene, but it doesn’t sit well with the times.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The Simpsons

This short but sweet scene shows Principal Skinner purchasing a bug-ridden hotdog from Apu’s Kwik-E-Mart. Upon seeing his termite-infested snack, he questions whether the shop might be breaking hygiene rules. Apu puts it down to a hallucination, and promptly laces the hotdog with “mustard” (bug spray). It’s hilarious, and could have easily slotted into any Simpsons episode.

Breaking Bad

It’s hard to tell whether this scene is scripted or not. It shows Mike Ehrmantraut and his granddaughter Kaylee singing nursery rhymes in the back of his car. The two continue until they burst into fits of laughter – quite the contrast from Mike’s sturdy, no-bullshit demeanour. But instead of being an insight into the real Mike, this could easily just be actor Jonathan Banks joking around in-between scenes.

Twin Peaks

This excerpt from Twin Peaks’ ‘The Missing Pieces’ collection of deleted scenes stars David Bowie as the haunted FBI agent Phillip Jeffries. He shows up in Gordon Cole’s (David Lynch) office after two years missing and starts making accusations. But he’s deemed a madman who’s speaking nonsense. “It’s a dream, we live inside a dream,” he claims, before spitting blood and sobbing on Cole’s table. Needless to say, it’s another showcase of //Twin Peaks’// dizzying, unexplainable mystery.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

A deleted cut from season 8’s Reynolds v Reynolds episode, this scene sees Dee stealing the show. She offers to represent a riled-up Dennis in court, after Frank hit his car while he was eating cereal, leading to a huge legal dispute between The Gang. Dee gives an impassioned court-style monologue, sort of defending Dennis. “He’s not a kind man,” she starts, “he’s not a decent or adequate man by any measure of a human being. He makes me sick. He fills me with bile. So let me ask you this – why, why would I defend him? Why would I choose to be on his side? I’ll tell you why. Because as much as it makes me sick to say it, he’s innocent. And if there’s anything I hate more than this miscarriage of a man, it’s a miscarriage of justice.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

The Office (US)

No show matches The Office in terms of hilarious deleted scenes. They could have commissioned an entire new series off the back of these. An offcut from Season 2 finds Jim and Pam discovering Dwight’s wallet, giving them motivation for a prank. But instead of hiding his credit cards or making him play guessing games, they decide the funniest thing would be to simply hand the wallet back to Dwight, nothing harmed. Naturally, this raises Dwight’s suspicions. “What did you do to it? I’m serious. What. Did. You. Do,” he asks. He decides to cancel his cards without even checking whether they’re still there.

Alan Partridge

Three minutes of Alan Partridge making small talk in a Toyota Yaris. Need we say more?