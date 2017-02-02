The 12 best dance music festivals in the world in 2017

Want to journey to an incredible dance music getaway? These are the festivals you need to go to



1. Creamfields

Where: Daresbury, Cheshire, UK

When: August 24-27, 2017

Why: With six stages featuring some of EDM’s biggest artists, there’s no question as to why Creamfields has become one of the biggest festivals in the UK. Deadmau5 and Eric Prydz are been confirmed already, and 2017’s Creamfields looks poised to live up to big expectations.

2. Tomorrowland

Where: Boom, Belgium

When: July 21-30, 2017

Why: As an audiovisual treat, there are few festivals that can rival Boom’s Tomorrowland. The 2017 line-up contains Steve Aoki, Don Diablo, Alison Wonderland, Afrojack, David Guetta and Nicky Romero, and it’s an essential for any serious EDM fan.

3. Ultra Music Festival

Where: Miami, Florida, USA

When: March 24-26, 2017

Why: Downtown Miami, accompanied by The Prodigy, David Guetta, Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Justice, DJ Snake and Underworld. Need we say more? The Prodigy broke some hearts when their performance in 2016 was cancelled just hours before it was meant to start, but they’re back this year.

4. Sunburn

Where: Pune, India

When: December 28-31, 2017

Why: Celebrating its tenth year running with ‘Sunburn 10’, this is Asia’s largest music festival, with fans flocking from all over to world to attend. Previous performers include David Guetta, Dyro and KYGO – rumours are circulating that this year, in line with a 10th anniversary, could blow all the others out the water.

5. Mysteryland

Where: Haarlemmermeer, The Netherlands

When: August 26-27, 2017

Why: Mysteryland has spread to both South and North America after hugely popular sets in Haarlemmermeer. Previous acts include Don Diablo, Gorgon City and Dubfire. The festival promises “a musical journey with over 250 live acts and DJs across 16 stages”. Well, we don’t need asking twice.

6. Electric Zoo

Where: New York City, New York, USA

When: September 1-3, 2017

Why: Big festival in the Big Apple? We’re sold. The greatest city on earth needs a festival to match it and Electric Zoo is exactly that. Tiesto, The Chainsmokers and Solano set the stage alight last year so expect big things when the 2017 lineup is announced.

7. Sonar

Where: Barcelona, Spain

When: June 15-17, 2017

Why: The three day festival features some of the best artists and DJs in the scene right now. The 2017 line-up includes Moderat, Nicolas Jaar, Clams Casino, De La Soul, Nina Kraviz, Nadia Rose and The Black Madonna, which sounds perfect. A three day getaway in beautiful Barcelona, anyone?

8. Ozora Festival

Where: Dadpuszta, Hungary

When: July 31 – August 6, 2017

Why: Free-spirited Ozora prides itself on a totally out of this world experience. Alpha, Liquid Soul, Eat Static, Ace Ventura, Loud and Astrix are all booked for the 2017 leg, which promises to be legendary. Bring your friends to this one as the beauty and uniqueness of Ozora is something everyone has to experience.

9. Stereosonic Festival

Where: Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide & Melbourne, Australia

When: November 26-27, 2017

Why: After taking a year hiatus in 2016, Stereosonic is back and looking to make up for its year away. Known for always managing to pull in the world’s biggest EDM names – like Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit, Diplo, Annie Mac and Disclosure – the 2017 festival aims to be ‘bigger and better’.

10. Electric Daisy

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

When: June 16-18, 2017

Why: The largest EDM festival outside of Europe hasn’t released its line-up yet, but has always lived up to its reputation in previous years. Check out last year’s opening ceremony and tell us you don’t want to go, we dare you.

11. Movement Festival

Where: Detroit, Michigan, USA

When: May 27-29, 2017

Why: Carl Cox, Danny Brown, Earl Sweatshirt, DJ Seoul and Michael Mayer make up just a few of the confirmed performers for the 2017 festival. Amusement park rides really make Movement unique. Have you ever listened to Carl Cox perform live when you’re on the dodgems? No? What have you been doing with your life?

12. Hideout

Where: Zrce Beach, Croatia

When: June 26-30, 2017

Why: Sandwiched on a beach between the sea and the mountains, there really is nothing like Hideout. There’s a reason it’s become one of the most talked about festivals in Europe, and that’s not just because Major Lazer, Diplo, Stormzy and Jamie Jones are all booked for the summer. How about you go on the famous Hideout boat party to get there? Travel in style and all that.