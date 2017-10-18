Pick up these on November 24
Vinyl’s annual extravaganza, Record Store Day, has already been and gone in 2017. But on November 24, it’s getting involved in the Black Friday celebrations. So there’s another chance to purchase one-off rarities, beautiful picture discs and previously unreleased gems from some of your favourite artists. Here’s a selection of the finest, most droolworthy vinyl coming out next month. One quick thing: check with your local record shop to make sure they’re stocking these, as they have to be ordered in. Head to the Record Store Day site to see participating shops.
Gorillaz, ‘Humanz’ (Picture Disc)
What is it? The first ever picture disc release of Gorillaz’s latest album ‘Humanz’. As if their vivid, guest-packed pop wasn’t interactive enough, now you can witness Noodle spinning on a turntable.
What’s so special about it? It’s one of the year’s best albums, and this is the most eye-catching format it’s been released on.
At-the Drive In, ‘Diamante EP’
What is it? ATDI fans waited 17 years for new material (comeback album ‘in•ter a•li•a’ came out this year), and now they’re being treated to three brand new tracks. ‘Point of Demarkation’, ‘Amid Ethics’ and ‘Despondent at High Noon’ were all record in Hamburg, Germany earlier this year.
What’s so special about it? It’s one of the few RSD Black Friday releases to consist of brand new material.
Iggy Pop, ‘New Values’
What is it? The punk pioneer’s 1979 fourth album, released in blue / black swirl vinyl, with a gatefold cover.
What’s so special about it? It comes with a 24 x 24 poster, meaning you can put a giant topless Iggy on your wall. Plus it’s part of Friday Music’s “audiophile vinyl series”, meaning the sound quality will be second-to-none.
Dan Auerbach, Sonny Smith, Robert Finley, ‘Good Sound Comes Back Around Vol. 1’
What is it? A preview of upcoming releases on Easy Eye Sound, the label founded by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach. He gets involved with a track called ‘Cellophane Angel’, recorded with the Preservation Hall Band.
What’s so special about it? Anything Auerbach-stamped is essentially a must-buy.
Tori Amos, ‘Native Invader Russia’
What is it? A unique four-track snapshot of Amos’ recent album, ‘Native Invader’. Labels are printed in Russian, and it’s pressed on orange vinyl.
What’s so special about it? It’s a unique collector’s item for Amos-heads.
Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi, ‘Chase Me’
What is it? A standout from the all killer, no filler ‘Baby Driver’ soundtrack. Go-to producer Danger Mouse teams up with firebreathing rap duo Run the Jewels, and ex-Outkast star Big Boi gets involved for good measure. There’s an explicit, clean and acapella version.
What’s so special about it? It’s limited to just 2000 copies, so your best chance of nabbing one is probably via a high-speed chase.
The Kills, ‘Black Rooster EP’
What is it? Uncompromising duo The Kills first blew minds in 2002 with this brilliant debut EP, a serious sign of intent.
What’s so special about it? The already ferocious release is getting fiercer, as it’s pressed on hot-red vinyl.
Fleet Foxes, ‘The Electric Lady Session’
What is it? Just before releasing this year’s ‘Crack-Up’, alt-folk experimentalists Fleet Foxes played a session at New York’s prestigious Electric Lady Studios. The session was so good, they decided to press it to wax.
What’s so special about it? Fleet Foxes are one hell of a live act, and this brings to life the best tracks from ‘Crack-Up’.