The best internet reactions as Theresa May triggers Article 50 and Brexit begins

Oh god. It's actually happening.

Enjoy the days where everyone sits back and basks in a sense of impending doom? You’re in luck! Today’s the day that Brexit really begins to bite. Theresa May’s had a letter delivered to Brussels, confirming Britain’s departure from the EU. Article 50 has been triggered. That choice 52% of registered voters made, the one where a good chunk of those 52% immediately regretted their decision – that’s signed into law now.

“We understand that there will be consequences for the UK of leaving the EU,” May told Parliament today (March 29), before listing consequences that barely anyone considered when making the vote nine months ago. She called today “a day of celebration for some and disappointment for others.” Indeed, a fair proportion of people aren’t just disappointed, they’re mortified. And there’s nothing quite like expressing fear and rage in the form of a trusty, oh-my-god-we’re-so-fucking-fucked tweet.

The Internet has been ablaze with reactions on this deeply uncertain day.

This is how a lot of people are feeling right now…

On the bright side, shopping lists just got a whole lot easier.

In May’s words: “This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back.”

Many are contemplating a big move abroad. Even the resident Downing Street wants to jump ship.

We’re already feeling the consequences.

Comedian Limmy had some wise words for this special, spectacularly grim day.

“I’ve made a huge mistake…”

But there’s no turning back, as Lily Allen notes.

And #BrexitDay has sparked some very fitting celebrations.

What’s next, then?