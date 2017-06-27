Britain First has copied a satirical anti-Jeremy Corbyn Glastonbury opinion piece

Well done everyone.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Glastonbury takeover on June 24 was a momentous day. He introduced Run the Jewels to the Pyramid Stage, poured pints backstage, signed someone’s shoe, and made it very clear that under no circumstances would he do anything as irresponsible as run through a field of wheat. For the youth, it was an inspiring occasion, where a political leader finally looked like they spoke for those who mattered. And even for non-Corbynites, seeing over 100,000 people turn up to watch him speak was pretty significant.

But as is always the case, there remained a faction of naysayers. Some said by turning up to Glasto, he shockingly ignored Armed Forces Day (he didn’t). Others said he was speaking to a bunch of posh Glastonbury-goers (he wasn’t). Yesterday (June 26), reliably hilarious tweeter @hrtbps took matters into his own hands and parodied those opinions. He wrote a satirical blog on Joe titled ‘Why Jeremy Corbyn is a disgrace for choosing Glastonbury over Armed Forces Day’. Even for those who don’t know that @hrtbps is resolutely anti-anything Tory, Daily Mail and far-right, it was easy to recognise this as a spoof opinion piece. Calling Corbyn a “noted soldier-hater and disgusting peacenik”, he moans of how dastardly Corbz “SNUBBED Our Brave Boys and Girls (soldiers).”

But shortly after this piece went viral, the not-especially-level-headed Britain First group put @hrtbps’ piece on their site. It was a word-for-word replication. For those who don’t know Britain First, they’re a daft bunch of racists. Their motto is “TAKING OUR COUNTRY BACK”, but they don’t specify from where exactly – the shops? A two-week holiday in Ibiza? They’re exactly the kind of people this initial piece was taking the piss out off.

Britain First have since removed the article from their site, but the URL still exists, and @hrtbps nabbed a screengrab.

So if you ever needed proof that the hate-spouting, pro-UK mob were nothing but reactionary idiots who simply cannot stifle their inner hatred of other religions and races, this was it. Well done everyone. Keep fighting the good fight.