‘Deadpool 2’ – release date, cast, trailers and everything you need to know

Bucking the trend of superhero blockbusters in more ways than one, 2016’s Deadpool shot to unexpected success in 2016 after being made on a reported budget of $58 million – a fraction of everyday global smashes. NME’s review called it a “stylishly salty antidote to bloated recent superhero movies,” and it became one of the year’s biggest hits.

How do you follow-up a low-budget smash with ten times the expectation, especially when the original took 11 years to complete? Work is already underway on a follow-up – and here’s everything you need to know about Deadpool 2’s story, cast and release date. Anyone unfamiliar with Deadpool’s plot, do not read on – it’s spoilers o’clock down there.

When is Deadpool 2 released?

The film has a provisional release date of early 2018. Shooting is set to begin in June 2017, according to What’s Filming.

Have we seen a Deadpool 2 trailer?

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds last week (March 4) shared a short film called No Good Deed, which acts as the first glimpse of what to expect from a sequel. It shows alter ego Wade Wilson going full Superman by witnessing a mugging take place, before heroically racing into the nearest phone booth and, in true Deadpool style, taking an age to get changed into superhero gear. By the time he exits the booth, the villain in this piece has already a hasty exit. But fear not – there’s still time for a cameo from Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee. The video, launched on Reynolds’ YouTube channel, comes with the description: “Wade and the other girls from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants plan a trip to Cabot Cove.”

Despite being viewed as an official teaser for Deadpool 2, writer Rhett Reese took to Twitter to state otherwise. Technically, we’ve yet to see an official trailer for the sequel.

Which characters are appearing in Deadpool 2?

Getty/Marvel

The story of Wade Wilson (played by Ryan Reynolds) has plenty more to give. Alongside his return, we can expect an appearance from flat top-donning comic character Cable, who appeared in Fabian Nicieza’s ‘Cable & Deadpool’ comic series from 2004. Whether Deadpool 2 takes a direct adaptation of the series is yet to be confirmed.

Cable’s Marvel Comics story sees him infected by a virus that can only be cured by travelling in the future. He takes on telekinetic and super strength abilities, travelling back to the past in order to prevent ills that would otherwise plague the future. Actors including Pierce Brosnan, Kiera Knightly and Jon Hamm have been rumoured for the part – the latter was recommended by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.

Fan favourite Domino is also appearing in the sequel. The mutant made her Marvel debut in 1992, and she possesses the ability to bend luck to her will, meaning she always had an edge when squaring up to an adversary. She started out as a mercenary but is now a member of the X-Men and uses her awesome athletic abilities and formidable skills as a markswoman for good. She’s also known for having a sharp and witty sense of humour, which will obviously come in useful in a Deadpool movie. Actresses who are rumoured to have been tested for the role include Orange is the New Black’s Ruby Rose and Sienna Miller. Deadpool’s occasionally sexist one-liners raised eyebrows, and rightly so, which leaves Domino well-positioned to make amends. After all, who better to call out Deadpool’s dodgy jokes than a strong female character who can give as good as she gets?

Which actors are starring in Deadpool 2?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Alongside the rumoured roles for Jon Hamm, Pierce Brosnan and Ruby Rose, Russell Crowe has hinted at a possible involvement. The Gladiator star responded to fans on Twitter who posted fan art of Crowe in the guise of the character Cable. Tweeting on February 24, he suggested Ryan Reynolds would have a big say in whether he’d be case in the role.

David Harbour, who starred as Police Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix smash Stranger Things, has also been rumoured for the Cable role. Every actor worth their salt seems to be putting their hat into the ring.

Who else is involved?

Deadpool 2 got off to a rocky start in October 2016 when Deadpool director Tim Miller pulled out of the sequel. Reported “creative differences” between Miller and Ryan Reynolds led to the former’s departure. Reynolds, who was credited as a producer on the original film, is said to have a bigger influence on a sequel – something backed up by the No Good Deed short he posted online.

Miller went on the record after his departure to deny claims he wanted to follow-up the small budget success of Deadpool with a more lavish sequel. “I just want to say one thing to the geek audience out there, because it’s important to me what the geeks and nerds of the world think because they are my brothers and sisters. I didn’t want to make some stylised movie that was three times the budget,” he told a CG Garage panel. Giving his best wishes to new director David Leitch, he added: “If you read the internet — who cares, really? But for those of you who do, I wanted to make the same kind of movie that we made before because I think that’s the right movie to make for the character. So don’t believe what you read on the internet.”

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the original film, are also scripting the sequel. Producer Simon Kinberg has this to say about a follow-up: “I think Deadpool 2 will comment on anything that’s happening in movies today especially in superhero movies. The sort of glut or saturation of these movies and the proliferation of sequels is definitely something we’ll play around with.”

What do we know about the Deadpool 2 plot?

Aside from the involvement of Cable, not a great deal has been revealed about Deadpool 2’s plot. We can expect the return of foul-mouthed arms dealer Weasel and potentially Deadpool’s love interest Vanessa, but there’s no word in how they’d be involved in a plot.

With Deadpool and Cable having central roles, Deadpool 2 could have close ties to a potential X-Force movie. Both characters famously linked arms in X-Force, forming key roles in a giant mutant squad. A Deadpool and Wolverine crossover was rumoured late last year, but not as part of the full sequel. A scene was reportedly shot for Wolverine film Logan, set to appear in the movie’s closing credits. 20th Century Fox has yet to make comment on the speculation, but a Deadpool and X-Men crossover is unlikely to define the full plot.