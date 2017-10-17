Watch this guy play every part of ‘Feel Good Inc.’ on one guitar

‘Dare’ you to watch it

Some people are blessed with mad skills. You might be an Olympic athlete or a total whizz at engineering; but when it comes to crazy guitar skills, Luca Stricagnoli is one of the absolute best.

In his latest video we see Luca play the entirety of Gorillaz song ‘Feel Good Inc.’, on one guitar. And by one guitar we don’t mean he’s cleverly using a loop pedal, we mean just one guitar. Playing a custom Triple Neck Guitar that was made especially for him (with an attached Multi Clap tool for a bit of percussion), Luca blasts through the noughties classic in one take.

Watch the video to see the full extent of his impressive performance skills:

Luca arranged the entire thing for his custom guitar, and the cover will be the first track off his new album ‘What If?’. And fans are suitably impressed by Luca’s rendition:

Even Thom from Alt-J is a fan:

And this isn’t the first time Luca has impressed the Internet and gone viral with a video, check out his wicked version of ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC:

And this interpretation of the Guns N’ Roses classic of ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’:

The ‘Grade 2 Guitar’ you got in primary school just doesn’t quite compare, time to get practising again.