These cheeky sods ingeniously snuck into Foo Fighters’ secret Frome show

Not everyone would have the guts to pull this off.



Foo Fighters played a surprise gig last Friday night (February 24) to just 650 people at Frome venue Cheese and Grain, where they announced their headline slot at Glastonbury 2017.

Thousands are flocking to Worthy Farm to watch Dave Grohl and co., but the vast majority of Foos fans and Frome locals missed out on one of their most intimate shows in years. A couple of plucky sods, however, hatched a plan of ingenious proportions.

Zac Alsop and his mate Charlie Hawkins kept a close eye on Instagram as news gradually emerged of the Foos’ secret-but-not-that-secret show. “Not wanting to miss their most personal gig in recent history, I decided to dedicate the day to figuring out a way in,” Zac told NME over email. After scouring online, he eventually caught sight of a worker posting their AAA pass online. This was all he needed to forge his own credentials. One dodgy Photoshop job later, and he was able to print out his own faked access pass for the show. He also documented everything in a video, below.

Don’t go getting any big ideas, though. This isn’t a perfect guide for ‘How To Sneak Into Any Show’. Zac had a few things in his favour.

For starters, he possessed a crate full of old wristbands from previous shows, allowing him to hastily forge his own neon yellow concoction for the Foos gig (not gonna lie, those wristbands didn’t look too convincing). Leaving no stone unturned, he had a pro-looking earpiece that made him look like Johnny Business rather than some chancer pretending to have a job at the venue. But most importantly, he had guts. Serious guts. Most people would chuck their fake AAA pass in the bin at the nearest sight of a security guard. But Zac and Charlie put on their best legit “we’re supposed to be here” faces and waltzed into the venue, just like that. Minutes later and they were metres away from one of their favourite bands. Unbelievable.

Zac is something of a creative con. In 2016 he blagged his way into Team GB’s Olympic Parade by pretending to be an athlete, kissing a fake medal on camera. As a result, he was invited onto last year’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year. He’s done the same for an exclusive Eats Everything rave in a chip shop, and he even ended up onstage at Rise Festival. Keep an eye on the ‘thatjib’ YouTube channel for all his future security-dodging exploits.