Fast and Furious 8 soundtrack

Speeding onto cinema screens this week is Fast & Furious 8 – the latest entry in the blockbuster Fast & Furious series of motoring-based action thrillers. In it, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel reprise their roles as macho petrol heads stood between us and the baddies bent on global destruction. There’s submarines, ‘zombie’ sports cars, The Rock punching a missile and a killer soundtrack to boot. In fact, some of hip-hop’s biggest names wrote new tunes exclusively for the film. Here are eight of the most explosive that match the action on-screen.

1. Young Thug, 2chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock – ‘Gang Up’

Released several months ago, ‘Gang Up’ features four of rap’s hungriest young scallywags, all fighting for space on one track. “All we gotta do is stay down and come up while they flexin”, husks Young Thug over doomy synths and boom-clap beats, before Philly MC PnB Rock adds a catchy refrain and the notoriously chill Wiz Khalifa pops up for a song-stealing verse. It’s very much the collective vibe and chimes perfectly with the movie’s squad ethic.

2. G-Eazy & Kehlani – ‘Good Life’

Kehlani’s been making waves for a while now, but featuring on the soundtrack for the biggest film of the year is still massive even by her standards. Watch her team up with West Coast artist G-Eazy on this sun-kissed party anthem featuring one of 2017’s most euphoric choruses.

3. Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott – ‘Go Off’

Things get pretty fiery on this aptly-named collaboration from three of America’s hottest hip-hop prospects. It might start slowly with a delicately hummed intro from Quavo, but by Travis Scott’s final frantic chants of “I’ma go off”, the track is well and truly cookin’.

4. Migos – ‘Seize The Block’

That’s not the last we see of Quavo either. He appears on another track, this time as part of chart-topping viral sensations Migos. ‘Seize The Block’ is all rumbling bass drops and sinister keyboard drones, setting the scene nicely for any motor-racing-themed skulduggery Vin Diesel gets up to on screen.

5. Lil Yachty – ‘Mamacita’ (Feat. Rico Nasty)

Two years ago, red-headed rapper Lil Yachty was still in High School. Now he’s rubbing shoulders with Hollywood heavyweights on the Fast and Furious 8 soundtrack. His Tango-flecked offering ‘Mamacita’ might have a distinctly Hispanic flavour, but with it’s light-hearted piano licks and stick-in-your-head refrain it’s still the poppiest track on this list.

6. PnB Rock, Kodak Black & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – ‘Horses’

“I just wanna do the dash, put my pedal to the gas/Going so fast, hope I don’t crash” sings PnB Rock on this. Landing somewhere between M83’s Midnight City and Kanye’s auto-tuned masterpiece ‘Love Lockdown’, ‘Horses’ is a fawning peaen to the metallic stallions that rule Fast and Furious 8.

7. Bassnectar – ‘Speakerbox’ (Feat. Ohana Bam & Lafa Taylor)

Lorin Ashton, aka US DJ Bassnectar sets pulses racing on the primal ‘Speakerbox’. The intense electro-dubstep track builds gradually to a menacing climax before a drop of epic proportions brings us back to earth with a bump. Ouch.

8. J Balvin & Pitbull – ‘Hey Ma’ (Feat. Camila Cabello)

Brazilian superstar Pitbull doesn’t really fit the bill of a muscle-bound leadfoot, but that doesn’t stop him statring a riot on the Fast and Furious 8 soundtrack. ‘Hey Ma’ is a good-time party anthem that’ll have you dancing in no time.

‘Fast and Furious 8: The Album’ is out on Atlantic Records on Friday April 14