10 reasons to go to INmusic Festival this summer

INmusic festival is Croatia's best-kept secret, and it's amazing – here's 10 reasons why

In partnership with INmusic

1. A pint is only £2

And what’s more, a curry or stir-fry will generally set you back just £3-4.

2. It takes place on three lake islands

This means exclusive beaches in every direction, in a picturesque location just 20 minutes’ drive from the centre of Croatia’s capital city, Zagreb. Campers also get the option of crossing a 100ft-long pontoon bridge to enter the festival.

3. The 25,000-strong crowd is formed of 50 different nationalities

…making INmusic a truly international party.

4. A weekend ticket is cheaper than a pair of nice jeans

£52 for three days. So good. If you want a longer break, you stay in the campsite for seven days for just £30 more.

5. The line-up is totally sweet

Headliners: Canadian titans Arcade Fire, Nashville rockers Kings of Leon. Also on the bill: Michael Kiwanuka, Flogging Molly, Slaves, Public Service Broadcasting and many, many more.

6. It’s Alt -J’s first gig in 18 months

The Mercury-winning trio are also headlining, and they’ve been hard at work on their third album. INmusic could be the first place any of it is heard live.

Gabriel Green

7. You’ll hear Kasabian ’s “feelgood” new album

The fourth headliners have said their as-yet-untitled sixth album is finished, and band leader Serge Pizzorno says it’s “a guitar record that is relevant and important.” Sounds promising!

Redferns

8. It’ll be warm

The average temperature at INmusic in June is an extremely balmy 24.5ºC – don’t forget the factor 30.

9. Your Insta gram will look SICK

Because there’s free Wi-Fi at the campsite. More awesome facilities come in the form of free showers and lockers. You’ll also find mobile charging stations there – plus, tents and other camping gear are available for rent.

10. You won ’t ever lose your cash

Because the site is cashless. Instead you’ll get a top-up card that’s easy to use, and hard to lose.

The details:

DATES: June 16-23 (music from 19-21)

LOCATION: Lake Jarun, Croatia

LINE-UP: Kings Of Leon, Arcade Fire, Alt-J, Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Slaves, Public Service Broadcasting and more.

TICKETS: Three-day festival tickets £52. Seven-day camping tickets £80.