17 pictures of the sad, trash-heap dystopia that is Glastonbury on a Monday morning

Those who missed out on the festival might feel sad, but they also missed out on this nightmarish hinterland
Glastonbury revellers had such a good time at 2017’s awesome festival that they have now used up all the fun. All good things have run dry, leaving only regret, shame, and the long journey back to the real world. Let’s join them as they make their way through the sad, trash-heap dystopia that is Glastonbury Festival on a Monday morning.
Rise & shine!
Time to go m8
These four people don’t know the festival’s over
Should we maybe tell them?
Sleepy stewards
Cute.
Two men sitting on the steps of sorrow
This sad pair look like the lost subjects of a dark-world Wes Anderson film.
The steps of sorrow (reprise)
Where has he been? What horrors has he seen? So many questions.
Post-apocalyptic panorama
These guys are just taking it all in.
Post-apocalyptic panorama #2
This pair is likewise enjoying the Insta-ready vista of refuse, seagulls and hungover zombies.
Post-festival crew
There’s still fun to be had here, apparently.
One of many sad little heaps
This is what happens when you leave your camping chairs behind 🙁
Morning light
It doesn’t look that bad, does it?
You did this
And yes, it is that bad.
Arty
Like a poster for Glastonbury: the disaster movie.
Trucking away
These guys have the right idea, carting away their luggage on wheels.
Crossing the litter sea
One lone soul braves the straits of waste, before the seagull horde arrives.
The waiting game
This lot has all the time in the world. And it sucks.
The waiting game pt. 2
Knackered and waiting for transport back home – what else is there to do but sleep?
The bus of snark.
Farewell, Glasto wasteland. See ya in 2019.