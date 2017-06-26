17 pictures of the sad, trash-heap dystopia that is Glastonbury on a Monday morning

17 images

Those who missed out on the festival might feel sad, but they also missed out on this nightmarish hinterland

Glastonbury revellers had such a good time at 2017’s awesome festival that they have now used up all the fun. All good things have run dry, leaving only regret, shame, and the long journey back to the real world. Let’s join them as they make their way through the sad, trash-heap dystopia that is Glastonbury Festival on a Monday morning.