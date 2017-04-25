It's going to be massive

As great as it is tumbling around in mud and getting lost in the distant corners of a field in a middle of nowhere, sometimes, it’s incredibly appealing to amble on down to the centre of town for your fix of live music. Instead of cramped coaches, there’s the ever-reliable Underground service. Dodgy sleeping bag in a leaking tent? No way, just head back to your own gaffe to get some sweet sleep in your bed.

If that all sounds very appealing to you as a Londoner, of even if you fancy a big day out in the capital – you need to get your self down to these festivals this summer for a right old Cocnkey knees-up to some of the worlds biggest and best artists.

Field Day

Where: Victoria Park, Bow, E3 5TB

When: June 3

Who’s playing? Aphex Twin, Run The Jewels, Whitney, Slowdive, Lady Leshurr

Why you should go: Of London’s summer festivals – it’s quite easily the hippest of the bunch. Not just because the lineup features both boundary-pushing headliners (Aphex Twin) and cult indie bands (Slowdive), but theres plenty of side attractions, like a tug-of-war contest, fancy food stalls and all-round relaxed vibes to make it feel less like a intense day out and more like the blissed-out lazy afternoon down the park.

Mighty Hoopla

Where: Victoria Park, Bow, E3 5TB

When: June 4

Who’s playing? Years & Years, All Saints, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Charlotte Church, Raye

Why you should go: Despite being in its first year, we’re already getting the feeling that this will be probably the most fun festival in the capital this season, as Sink The Pink and Guilty Pleasures are both curating poptastic stages. Years & Years will play their first London show in well over year, making it a fine chance to potentially hear new music from the trio.

Meltdown

Where: Southbank Centre, SE1 8XX

When: June 9 -18

Who’s playing? MIA, Soulwax, Young Fathers, Giggs, Crystal Castles

Why you should go: British music icon and provocateur MIA takes over the Southbank Centre for ten days with a set of curated lectures, workshops and pulsating gigs from music’s most forward-thinking acts. To top it all off, it’s a rare chance to see the rapper play a London show – it’ll be her first since 2014.

BST

Where: Hyde Park, W2 2UH

When: June 30 – July 9

Who’s playing? Phil Collins, Green Day, Justin Bieber, Kings of Leon, The Killers, Tom Petty

Why you should go: Slap bang in the centre of town, city festivals don’t get much bigger than this. Across six separate nights, Hyde Park will play host to some of the world’s biggest bands (The Killers) and pop stars (Justin Bieber), as well as a few of your dad’s favourite musicians (Phil Collins). The support acts are usually equally strong, and though on the pricey side – it’s best to get a wiggle on with tickets as they can sell out pretty quickly.

Lovebox

Where: Victoria Park, Bow, E3 5TB

When: July 14-15

Who’s playing? Frank Ocean, Solange, Chase & Status, Jamie xx, Sampha

Why you should go: It’ll be the only shows that Frank Ocean and Solange play in the capital this summer – so if ‘Blonde’ and ‘A Seat At The Table’ were your jams in 2016, this is absolutely essential. And with a lineup boasting Sampha, London’s very own Kano and soon-to-be-gigantic pop star Anne-Marie, there’s something for everyone to get their teeth into.

Wireless

Where: Finsbury Park, N4 1EE

When: July 7 – 9

Who’s playing? Chance The Rapper, Skepta, The Weeknd, Nas, Zara Larsson

Why you should go: Your eyes will no doubt be drawn to the gigantic names at the top of the poster (Chance The Rapper, The Weeknd and Skepta), but it’s the grime contingent in the shape of Stefflon Don, Section Boyz and Wiley that make it one of London’s most progressive and raucous festivals.

Citadel

Where: Victoria Park, Bow, E3 5TB

When: July 16

Who’s playing? Foals, Bonobo, Laura Marling, Wild Beasts, Maggie Rogers

Why you should go: Having conquered last year’s festivals with ease, Foals will take an afternoon out of recording album five to grace the stage in Victoria Park this July – perhaps with new songs. Elsewhere Laura Marling brings her delightful new album ‘Semper Femina’ to the big stage and electro-folk act Maggie Rogers prepares to cement her place as one of the most exciting new acts on the planets.

Visions

Where: Venues across Hackney

When: August 5

Who’s playing? Shame, Goat Girl, IDER, Noga Erez, Sophie

Why you should go: It’s not quite on the same scale as Brighton’s Great Escape, but London’s Visions festival is as good as it gets in the capital for emerging new artists – from Brixton post-punk band Shame to Israel’s boundary-pushing electronic gem Noga Erez. If new music is your vibe – you’re gonna have a blast.

South West Four

Where: Clapham Common, SW4 9DE

When: August 26-27

Who’s playing? Pendulum, Tinie Tempah, Deadmau5, Eric Prydz

Why you should go: It’s London’s biggest dance festival, hands down – so if glow-sticks and all-night raves are more your bag than sweaty teenagers moshing, this is certainly the one for you. From returning drum’n’bass titans Pendulum, to perhaps house’s biggest troll/DJ, Deadmau5, all corners of dance music is covered throughout its eclectic lineup.