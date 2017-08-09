It’s not too late! All the festivals still to come this year
The best is yet to come
With the UK’s grey skies and erratic downpours, it may feel like summer is almost over; but not to worry, we still have a few months before winter arrives.
Glastonbury may have been and gone, but there are still plenty more ways to up your festival fix. So pop on your wellies, douse yourself in some glitter and crack open a tinny – as this is what you’ve still got to look forward to.
Sziget
9-16 August, Budapest, Hungary
Who’s playing? P!nk, Wiz Khalifa, Kasabian, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, The Chainsmokers, Major Lazer
Best of the rest? Flume, Biffy Clyro, alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club, Glass Animals, The Vaccines, Metronomy
What to expect? With a huge range of acts playing during the week, there’s something for everyone. Situated in the beautiful city of Budapest, you’ll have a chance to explore the city’s amazing Ruin Bars and spas during the day, before heading to the festival site for some major names during the night.
Boardmasters
9-13 August, Cornwall
Who’s headlining? Two Door Cinema Club, Jamiroquai, alt-J
Best of the rest? The Vaccines, Stormzy, Laura Mvula, Loyle Carner, The Amazons, Frances, Giggs, Slaves, Jake Bugg, Wild Beasts,
What to expect: Sun, sea and surfing – with a stellar line-up.
Boomtown
10-13 August, Winchester
Who’s headlining? The Specials, M.I.A., Cypress Hill
Best of the rest? Frank Turner, Portico Quartet, Ziggy Marley, Sublime with Rome
What to expect? Since 2008 the festival has been following is elaborate story – and this year we reach Chapter 9 ‘Behind the mask’; but even if you don’t follow Boomtown’s tale, attendance will mean a weekend of wicked music courtesy of a huge cross-genre lineup spanning over 25 stages.
Leefest
10-12 August, nr Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Who’s headlining? Kate Tempest, Jake Bugg, Annie Mac
Best of the rest? Slaves, Fickle Friends, Lewis Watson, Zak Abel, Childhood
What to expect? LeeFest started in 2006 in Lee Denny’s garden, when his parents went away on their holidays. Now they’re in their 11th year (they took 2015 off), and the jolly in Kent has grown considerably, garnering a full mantelpiece of awards and its biggest line up yet; but without losing the charm and care that goes into a small festival.
Flow Festival
11-13 August, Helsinki, Finland
Who’s headlining? Lana Del Rey, The xx, Frank Ocean
Best of the rest? Aphex Twin, Flume, Sampha, London Grammar, Ryan Adams, Vince Staples, Moderat
What to expect: A proper urban festival with a lineup that doesn’t disappoint, in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
Green Man
17-20 August, The Brecon Beacons, Wales
Who’s headlining? PJ Harvey, Ryan Adams, Future Islands
Best of the rest? Johnny Flynn & the Sussex Wit, Fionn Regan, Angel Olsen, Kate Tempest, Michael Kiwanuka, Conor Oberst
What to expect: Set in one of the most beautiful locations in the world – The Brecon Beacons – Green Man is one of the most idyllic festivals going. Camping opens on Monday so you can make the most of exploring your surroundings – but if that’s not for you, tip up on Friday for the start of their wicked line-up.
V Festival
19-20 August, Weston Park, Staffordshire and Hylands Park, Chelmsford
Who’s headlining? P!nk, Jay-Z
Best of the rest? Stormzy, Dizzee Rascal, Annie Mac, The Wombats, Sean Paul
What to expect: Two days of the biggest names in pop music.
Creamfields
24-27 August, Daresbury, Cheshire
Who’s playing? Annie Mac, The Chainsmokers, Deadmau5, Armin Van Buuren, Diplo, Dillon Francis, Stormzy, J Hus, Sub Focus, Eric Prydz, Seth Troxler, Dusky
What to expect: EDM mayhem with the who’s who of dance music.
Victorious Festival
25-27 August, Southsea, Portsmouth
Who’s headlining? Madness, Stereophonics, Elbow
Best of the rest? Sundara Karma, Temples, Raye, Feeder, Jake Bugg, Franz Ferdinand, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Slaves, Rita Ora
What to expect: Family friendly fun in Southsea, with huge acts for both pop heads and rock fans.
Reading and Leeds
25-27 August, Little John’s Farm, Reading and Bramham Park, Leeds
Who’s headlining? Kasabian, Eminem, Muse
Best of the rest? Bastille, Two Door Cinema Club, Major Lazer, Liam Gallagher, Haim, Glass Animals, Charli XCX
What to expect: How one festival can be both the ultimate coming of age experience and the one party you return to year after year we’ll never know, but somehow R&L make it work. Holding a place in thousands of revellers hearts, expect a huge lineup, wicked new bands and the best silent disco around.
SW4
26-27 August, Clapham Common, London
Who’s on? Pendulum, deadmau5
What to expect: Tinie Tempah, Sigma, Wilkinson, Knife Party, Sub Focus, Bakermat, Jax Jones, Duke Dumont, Martin Solveig
What to expect: Bangers galore, and all on the Northern line.
End of the Road
31 August – 3 September, Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury
Who’s headlining? Mac Demarco, Father John Misty, The Jesus & Mary Chain
Best of the rest? Ty Segall, Perfume Genius, Band of Horses, Alvvays, Foxygen, Parquet Courts, Real Estate, Slowdive
What to expect: End of the Road is the most relaxing fest of the season – where else are there healing fields, a library and peacocks roaming around?
Bestival
7-10 September, The Lulworth Estate, Dorset
Who’s headlining? The xx, A Tribe Called Quest, Pet Shop Boys
Best of the rest? Justice, Wiley, Jamie T, Dizzee Rascal, Loyle Carner, Circa Waves, Little Dragon, Blossoms
What to expect: Moving from it’s home for 13 years on the Isle of White, Bestival has relocated to younger sibling Camp Bestival’s home in Dorset. By the sea with a stunning view of the castle, even in its new home the glitter paradise is sure to be as spectacular as ever.
Outlook
7-10 September, Fort Punta Christo, Croatia
Who’s headlining? Dizzee Rascal, DJ Shadow, The Outlook Orchestra
Best of the rest? Giggs, Friction, Wiley, Bugzy Malone, My Nu Leng, Akala
What to expect: Take the chance to get a few last rays of sunshine as it turns to autumn here in the UK at Outlook. Celebrating its 10th birthday, this year the team are pulling out all the stops with a huge lineup and epic opening parties.
Festival N°6
7-10 September, Portmeirion, Wales
Who’s headlining? Mogwai, Bloc Party, The Flaming Lips
Best of the rest? The Cinematic Orchestra, Wild Beasts, James Vincent McMorrow, Laura Mvula, The Cribs, Jagwar Ma, Superfood
What to expect: There’s no lovelier way to finish your festival season than at the award-winning art and music festival. In between the music you’ll be able to catch top class comedy or to try your hand at paddle boarding, and when you get peckish don’t worry as N°6 has cornered the market on festival food with the Michelin-starred lineup of chefs.
Oasis Festival
15-17 September, Marrakech, Morocco
Who’s headlining? Richie Hawtin, Maceo Plex, Nicolas Jaar
Best of the rest? Jeremy Underground, Daniel Avery, KiNK, Solomun, Jackmaster
What to expect: If you don’t want festival season to be over – head to Oasis in Marrakech to end your summer with a bang, courtesy of their lineup of huge DJs and wicked parties.