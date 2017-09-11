At Bestival costume isn’t so much encouraged, but practically obligatory. Each year the festival has a massive theme, and for 2017 it was colour – so the entire crowd was decked out in the brightest garms possible.
Festival organiser Rob da Bank explained the theme to NME before this weekends glitter fuelled party, saying: “Colour is going to come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and colours. It’s such a broad theme – it’s one of those mind-boggling things when you start off and think well that’s a bit simple, it’s yellow or blue. And then you spin off from that, is it the yellow submarine or the blue sea? Is it the orange skies? It’s such a diverse theme that I have no idea what people are going to come as!”
But now we do know what it was like, and these are the best costumes we saw at Bestival 2017.
Pub golf?
These lads have taken outfit co-ordination to a new level.
Festi-gals enjoying Bestival
Props were also encouraged.
Dressed to impress
Festival goers went all out.
They’ll be ‘Part of Your World’
These heroes came decked out in matching Little Mermaid gear.
Good vibes only
The squad that dresses, together stays together.
Glitter queens
Sequins and glitter may as well have been the uniform for this year’s event.
Feeling fruity
This perfect pair got creative with the theme.
Squad goals
Feel the sass from this gang.
Strong looks all round
The ultimate rainbow.