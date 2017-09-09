It's very, very Bestival.

Bestival 2017 has been muddy. Very muddy.

It’s the kind of mud that you’ll invetibly become stuck in at some point over the weekend, and the very same kind that becomes firmly lodged in every crevice of your body until the incredible post-festival shower on Monday morning.

But who said that mud can’t be fun? Certainly not these Bestival punters, who were spotted using a inflatable giraffe/flamingo hybrid to slide down a hill that was caked in the brown stuff.

In the clip, one mud-loving daredevil is seen lying backwards on the inflatable before their friend comes along to push them down on the makeshift toboggan.

They’re having the time of their life, although the same can’t be said for their pal who appears to slip early on and is dragged down the hill in a biblical baptism by mud.

Admittedly, it’s not *quite* the same thrill as going tobogganing in the snow, but this is what we deserve – throwing ourselves straight into a mud soaked festival that fittingly marks the unofficial end of summer.

It’s also very, very, Bestival too – and we’d expect nothing less from the festival that has installed a giant inflatable Kanye West head in an attempt to increase our spiritual wellbeing.

Long may it reign.