The heavens opened as Primal Scream took to the stage, but Bobby Gillespie roused the sodden crowd with his own storm of electrified bangers, crashing ‘Loaded’ into ‘Country Girl’ and ending ‘Come Together’ saying “come together for the many, not the few”. We wonder if that went over the heads of the thousands who spent the weekend chanting the riff to ‘Seven Nation Army’ between songs without really knowing why.