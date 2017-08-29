Check out Wiley, Lily Allen, Craig David, Ella Eyre and more at Notting Hill Carnival
Yes, there was a dancing policeman. There's a always a dancing policeman at Carnival
So, it was Notting Hill Carnival this weekend, as west London became a great big bloody danceathon – and everyone was invited. There was something for everyone at Europe’s largest street party, from famous musicians (we’re looking at you, Wiley) to upcoming musicians (hiya, Stefflon Don and Ella Eyre!) to normos like me and you. Here, then, is a round-up of some people have a right bloody good time at Notting Hill Carnival, including that dancing policemen that went viral. It’s a reassuringly reliable fact that a policeman will go viral every year at Carnival.
It’s estimated that around a million people attended Carnival over the weekend
Wiley brought out some classic bantz
This weird butterfly thing was kicking it too
Members of the Brazil’s Batala drum halted from playing as they passed through a quiet zone to acknowledge the victims of the Grenfell fire tragedy
London crew Belly Squad were out in force
And, yes, everyone loved this dancing copper. Apparently he was on Britain’s Got Talent once
Lily Allen was almost as green as that butterfly
Apparently some people who lived nearby were charging punters £3 to use their toilets. Welcome to London, where it’s three quid a shit
Craig David enjoyed some absolute madness
London Mayor Sadiq Khan spoke about the Grenfell fire, noting that this year’s Carnival “takes place in the context of sadness and sorrow”. He added: “This carnival weekend, we honour the victims”
Some Carnival-goers carried hopeful banners and placards
Ella Eyre had a lovely time
And, basically, so did everyone else