Childish Gambino’s only show of 2017 was a groove-filled triumphant ride

Charlotte Gunn
By
7 images

Gambino's Governor's Ball set drew one of the biggest crowds at the New York City festival.

Donald Glover dances like a man who’s loving life. As Childish Gambino, he released one of 2016’s greatest hip-hop albums. As himself, he is the writer, director, producer and star of Golden Globe-winning comedy series, Atlanta and is about to take on one of Star Wars’ most-loved roles – Lando Calrissian – in the new Han Solo spin off movie.

Gambino is a busy guy – superstar busy – which is why he’s only playing one live show in 2017 – New York’s Governor’s Ball 2017. We were there to see it.

Childish Gambino Governor's Ball 2017 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 7

Childish Gambino – Governor’s Ball 2017

He pauses to thank his fans. “When I first started out, I saw every type of people come to my show. White people, black people. At my first ever show in Baltimore. I saw this goth guy in a dress and make up. He said ‘thank you for playing’. That shit was special.”

Image credit: Jenn Five/NME
Childish Gambino - Governor's Ball 2017 Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 7

Childish Gambino – Governor’s Ball 2017

But it’s before set finalé ‘Redbone’ that he plays his trump card. He starts to tell a story about being a party. The crowd aren’t quite following until someone finally twigs – he’s talking about the meme. You know, the one that goes “What Redbone would sound like while you’re making out in the bathroom at a party” or “down a manhole” or various other scenarios concocted by the internet.

Image credit: Jenn Five