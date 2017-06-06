7 images

Gambino's Governor's Ball set drew one of the biggest crowds at the New York City festival.

Donald Glover dances like a man who’s loving life. As Childish Gambino, he released one of 2016’s greatest hip-hop albums. As himself, he is the writer, director, producer and star of Golden Globe-winning comedy series, Atlanta and is about to take on one of Star Wars’ most-loved roles – Lando Calrissian – in the new Han Solo spin off movie.

Gambino is a busy guy – superstar busy – which is why he’s only playing one live show in 2017 – New York’s Governor’s Ball 2017. We were there to see it.