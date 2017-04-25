Coachella might be known for its hard partying and all-night parties - but sometimes, a bit of downtime is necessary in the Californian desert. As they milled about backstage, NME's Jenn Five snapped these exclusive portraits with Whitney, Bastille, MS MR and more.
Bastille
Not only was Coachella a fine chance for Bastille to extend their international standing, but a much needed opportunity to get some sun on those pasty British arms. Looks like it did the trick.
Ezra Furman
Ezra Furman was not only in fine form for his set in the Californian sun, but also called out AEG and Goldenvoice (Coachella’s parent company) executive Philip Anschutz for his alleged support and funding of anti-LGBTQ groups.
Hinds
It’s a long way from home for Madrid band Hinds, though. But that certainly didn’t dampen their spirit before their brief, but boisterous mid-afternoon set in the desert.
Warpaint
Larking around backstage before their set were US indie-poppers Warpaint. It was their third time performing at the festival and first since new album ‘Heads Up’ in 2016.
Banks & Steelz
A year after their joint album Banks & Steelz (Paul Banks of Interpol and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan) are hitting up festivals all summer long to showcase the unlikely collaboration – with Coachella being one of the first.
Justice
Back on the festival scene with third album ‘Woman’, French electronic duo Justice played massive slots over the two weekends, though they don’t look mighty pleased about it…
MS MR
MS MR singer Lizzy Plapinger taking a bit of time out from the Californian sun.
Downtown Boys
Austin punks Downtown Boys, on the other hand, look thrilled to be there. No wonder, they’ve just signed to cult indie label Sub Pop and are gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated second album.
The Paranoyds
The Paranoyds only had a short journey to make to Palm Springs from their native Los Angeles before their blistering sets.
The Lemon Twigs
Sporting a vibrant new haircut was Michael D’Addario of US baroque pop duo The Lemon Twigs.
Whitney
Following last year’s delightful debut album, ‘Light Upon The Lake’, US duo Whitney showcased new song ‘Rolling Blackout’ during their sets.
The Atomics
The Atomics meanwhile were down to Palm Springs for their first showing at the festival in the atmospheric Gobi Tent.
Phantogram
Prior to the Phantogram’s gigantic show on the Outdoor Theatre, the electronic duo were spotted looking predictably cool in the backstage area.