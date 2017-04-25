Backstage at Coachella 2017 – stunning portraits shot by NME’s Jenn Five

Thomas Smith
By
13 images

Coachella might be known for its hard partying and all-night parties - but sometimes, a bit of downtime is necessary in the Californian desert. As they milled about backstage, NME's Jenn Five snapped these exclusive portraits with Whitney, Bastille, MS MR and more.