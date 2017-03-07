No memes allowed
The States might have hundreds of festivals each summer, but few can compete with the gargantuan lineup that descends on the desert each April for Coachella Festival. It might have a reputation as the fest for celebs and posers, but throughout its 18 year history, there’s no doubt that Coachella’s consistently pulled together a pretty impressive array of artists. Want to relive some of its past magic? Enter our Coachella time machine and kick yourself about the ones you missed.
2008
Jack Johnson and Roger Waters may seem like slightly limp headliners, but when you get an unannounced slot from Prince on Saturday night – that’s easily forgotten. His legendary headline show has gone down in history as one of the festival’s finest sets, partly in thanks to his daring cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.
2012
In 2012, the festival first trialled its two-weekend event with identical lineups performing a week apart. Radiohead were back to headline alongside The Black Keys – but it was Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg’s joint performance that provided the story of the weekend as they utilised a 3D hologram of deceased rapper Tupac Shakur in their set.