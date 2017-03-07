No memes allowed

The States might have hundreds of festivals each summer, but few can compete with the gargantuan lineup that descends on the desert each April for Coachella Festival. It might have a reputation as the fest for celebs and posers, but throughout its 18 year history, there’s no doubt that Coachella’s consistently pulled together a pretty impressive array of artists. Want to relive some of its past magic? Enter our Coachella time machine and kick yourself about the ones you missed.