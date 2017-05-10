You might have missed these exciting names added to the Glastonbury 2017 line-up

Don’t head to Worthy Farm without seeing these stars



Glastonbury tends to play by its own rules when it comes to announcing performers. On March 30 the festival confirmed headliners, Pyramid Stage performers and other huge names all in one go – but the organisers promised more to come.

In the weeks following March’s catch-all announcement, many of Glastonbury’s smaller stages have shared their line-ups. Alongside future grime stars, cult DJs and big name poets, some surprises have been revealed. Not only that – plenty of acts who weren’t included in the initial announcement have self-confirmed plans to play Worthy Farm. To stay ITK, we’ve rounded up the latest acts to have confirmed Glastonbury spots, just in case you missed it:

Father John Misty

Date: Saturday 24th June

Stage: TBA

Why he’ll be great: With ‘Pure Comedy’, Josh Tillman established himself as an unpredictable, brilliantly attention-driven songwriter. Here’s hoping his self-announced Glasto appearance is a big spot – imagine ‘Ballad Of the Dying Man’ being played on a sunset Park Stage slot.

Fatboy Slim

Date: TBA

Stage: Silver Hayes

Why he’ll be great: The DJ recently claimed Glastonbury had run out of headliners, but he still remains a firm favourite at Worthy Farm. This year’s Silver Hayes slot promises to be a reminder of his legendary status.

Ray BLK

Date: TBA

Stage: Silver Hayes

Why she’ll be great: The BBC Sound of 2017 winner will be one the fest’s most talked-about new names. The Catford talent isn’t racing forward to match hype – instead, she’s delivering self-confident, assured and grounded songs that back up the buzz.

Laura Marling

Date: Sunday 25th June

Stage: TBA

Why she’ll be great: Sixth album ’Semper Femina’ came out earlier this year, and Marling’s yet to make a misstep over her near-decade-long career.

Kiefer Sutherland

Date: TBA

Stage: Field of Avalon

Why he’ll be great: Because it’s Kiefer Sutherland! Why else?! But don’t expect Jack Bauer-style “GOD DAMN!” lines from a script. When Sutherland isn’t chasing terrorists, the ex-24 star makes heartfelt country music.

The Flaming Lips

Date: Friday 23rd June

Stage: TBA

Why they’ll be great: The space-age, outward-thinkers are perfectly suited to Glastonbury, and they could conquer just about any stage. Who knows, maybe Wayne Coyne’s BFF Miley Cyrus will be a surprise appearance.

Princess Nokia

Date: TBA

Stage: Silver Hayes

Why she’ll be great: Bronx-based talent Destiny Frasqueri aka Princess Nokia makes ultra-confident, uncompromising hip hop with all eyes on the future. She’s unmissable.

London Grammar

Date: Sunday 25th June

Stage: TBA

Why they’ll be great: Second album ‘Truth is a Beautiful Thing’ comes out just a couple of weeks before Glastonbury (June 9), and the trio will be in celebratory form.

Goldie

Date: Friday 23rd June

Stage: The Glade

Why he’ll be great: The legendary DJ recently told NME he’s “back to shake things up” with his new album. “It’s taken me 20 years to get my shit together, to be honest.” With ‘The Journey Man’ out June 16, Glastonbury will find him back hitting his stride.

Mike Skinner

Date: TBA

Stage: Silver Hayes

Why he’ll be great: Despite The Streets’ last album ‘Computers And Blues’ being released in 2011, Skinner’s remained seriously busy. Whether it’s DJ’ing, working on projects The DOT and Tonga Balloon Gang, remixing Slaves or directing videos for the likes of Formation, life after The Streets has been far from dull. He’ll have plenty to showcase this year.

Off Bloom

Date: TBA

Stage: Silver Hayes

Why she’ll be great: The fast-rising Danish trio make bright, visceral, ultra-confident pop – a mix between Major Lazer’s party-starting knowhow and Dua Lipa’s chart ambitions. They’re a must-see new band at this year’s Glastonbury.

Justice

Date: Sunday 25th June

Stage: TBA

Why they’ll be great: The French production duo have never quite matched the thrills of 2007 debut ‘Cross’, but they remain a festival powerhouse, turning muddy sites and packed tents into all-out carnivals.

Mykki Blanco

Date: TBA

Stage: Silver Hayes

Why he’ll be great: Blanco is confirmed for two appearances so far – Silver Hayes and NYC Downlow. The New York rapper has a knack for densely-packed, identity-shifting hip hop, and live, Blanco is thrilling. With two chances, you’ve no excuses for missing this.