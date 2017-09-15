Who will headline the festivals in 2018?

Helen Thomas
Last week, NorthSide Festival in Denmark became the first major festival to announce their 2018 headliners. This little piece of info is the perfect grounding to launch an investigation into who will headline the festivals in 2018. We’ll have to wait a few more months to hear who will top the bill at Reading, Latitude and more, but of course, here at NME HQ we’re already putting in our predictions.

Who do you want to see on the Main Stage at your favourite festival this year? Let us know in the comments down below.

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris has been known to play quite a few EDM festivals, with the occasional mainstream hitter, like the 10th anniversary of the Apple Music Festival in 2016. New album ‘Funk Wav Bounces’ is filled with dance-ready bangers, so a big brass band backing could add an unexpected twist. And he is known for pulling in some very high profile guests on his singles…

Kendrick Lamar

After cleaning up at the VMAs in August, it’s fair to say the music world has its eyes fairly glued to Kendrick right now. One of the finest rappers of our generation can easily command a crowd, as his incredible Coachella headline set proved. There’s nothing like a headline slot to make you feel ‘Humble’.

The National

Another NorthSide headliner. Despite a turn at Glastonbury, new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ was released at the end of festival season and is on course for number one. This means the boys will almost certainly still be touring the record by the time next summer rolls around. They’ve headlined Latitude twice, so much bigger festivals await.

Wolf Alice

Come on now – it’s time for Wolf Alice to escape the other tents and head for the main stage. Upcoming second album, ‘Visions Of A Life’, isn’t released until after festival season, leaving summer 2018 wide open for a chance to tour the new tracks on the biggest stage possible. If you ask us, Reading & Leeds is theirs for the taking.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of those megastars who needs no introduction. After the monumental ‘1989’ tour came to an end, Swifty largely went quiet whilst she worked on new music (and some pretty public feuds with Kanye West and Katy Perry). When she surprise dropped her new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ a few weeks ago, the internet officially stopped for a few days to digest the information. Whether she’s big enough to headline a festival is undisputed. The only question is – which?