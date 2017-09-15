Bring on next summer
Last week, NorthSide Festival in Denmark became the first major festival to announce their 2018 headliners. This little piece of info is the perfect grounding to launch an investigation into who will headline the festivals in 2018. We’ll have to wait a few more months to hear who will top the bill at Reading, Latitude and more, but of course, here at NME HQ we’re already putting in our predictions.
Who do you want to see on the Main Stage at your favourite festival this year? Let us know in the comments down below.
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris has been known to play quite a few EDM festivals, with the occasional mainstream hitter, like the 10th anniversary of the Apple Music Festival in 2016. New album ‘Funk Wav Bounces’ is filled with dance-ready bangers, so a big brass band backing could add an unexpected twist. And he is known for pulling in some very high profile guests on his singles…
Queens Of The Stone Age
Queens Of The Stone Age surprised punters at Reading & Leeds with last minute secret sets on the Friday – which is usually a sign that they’ll be back to top the bill next year. With new album ‘Villains’ now out and about, a more secure festival slot is a sure bet.
Kendrick Lamar
After cleaning up at the VMAs in August, it’s fair to say the music world has its eyes fairly glued to Kendrick right now. One of the finest rappers of our generation can easily command a crowd, as his incredible Coachella headline set proved. There’s nothing like a headline slot to make you feel ‘Humble’.
The National
Another NorthSide headliner. Despite a turn at Glastonbury, new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ was released at the end of festival season and is on course for number one. This means the boys will almost certainly still be touring the record by the time next summer rolls around. They’ve headlined Latitude twice, so much bigger festivals await.
St Vincent
St Vincent is a total fucking badass: fact. New record ‘Masseduction’ is released in a matter of weeks, and if the singles are anything to go by, it’s gonna be banger-central. It won’t take much for her to get a field of muddy souls dancing like they’re at an LA pool party.
Lana Del Rey
The Lana Del Rey live show has come a long, long way in a few years – now it’s nothing short of magical. After clouding a fair few festivals with her smoky vocals in summer ’17, the army of British fans are more than ready to hear her do the same in the UK next year.
Prophets of Rage
Another year into the orange man’s presidency, and the world will probably be even keener to shout “FUCK TRUMP” in a muddy field. This calls for Prophets of Rage. MAKE FESTIVALS RAGE AGAIN.
The Killers
Brandon Flowers. I’ve got news for you baby – The Killers are DEFINITELY headlining a million festivals next summer. They killed it at BST, and we’re keen to hear more. Could they make a return to Reading or V?
Marilyn Manson
Let’s be honest – it’s something we all want to see. Bring on The God Of Fuck.
Coldplay
Coldplay are dab-hands at the whole headliner thing. They’re NME Godlike Genius winners, after all. Following the release of ‘Kaleidoscope EP’ earlier this year, 2018 will surely see another triumphant turn by Britain’s most colourful rockers to at least a couple of fields.
Father John Misty
An official booking for NorthSide in 2018, FJM as a headliner is a guarantee. But which British festivals will he play?
The 1975
After their triumphant turn on the Main Stage at Latitude, Matty and co have clearly proved their headlining abilities. With a new album coming in 2018, it’s time for phase three of The 1975’s quest for world domination.
Arcade Fire
Summer 17 saw Arcade Fire tease new tracks and images from fifth album ‘Everything Now’. In 2018, they’ll bring it to life.
London Grammar
London Grammar were regulars on second stages and post-headliner slots during this summer’s festival season, but 2018 could see the trio easily transfer to a main slot. Our prediction? Latitude 2018 headliners.
Wolf Alice
Come on now – it’s time for Wolf Alice to escape the other tents and head for the main stage. Upcoming second album, ‘Visions Of A Life’, isn’t released until after festival season, leaving summer 2018 wide open for a chance to tour the new tracks on the biggest stage possible. If you ask us, Reading & Leeds is theirs for the taking.
Paramore
The comeback of Paramore was one of the biggest success stories of 2017. With a fresh pop sound and colourful new look, they’re sure to bring new album ‘After Laughter’ out on tour in summer 2018.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is one of those megastars who needs no introduction. After the monumental ‘1989’ tour came to an end, Swifty largely went quiet whilst she worked on new music (and some pretty public feuds with Kanye West and Katy Perry). When she surprise dropped her new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ a few weeks ago, the internet officially stopped for a few days to digest the information. Whether she’s big enough to headline a festival is undisputed. The only question is – which?
Foo Fighters
After a triumphant headline set on virtually every festival main stage this summer, it’s hard to think what the Foos could do next. But with new album ‘Concrete & Gold’ only coming out this morning, fans will be eager to hear the new tracks live before too long.
Jay-Z
Poor Jay-Z. After Beyonce discussed his infidelity on the ‘Lemonade’ album in quite a ~public~ manner, the Hov’s been on the lookout for a little bit of love. Maybe taking his triumphant new album ‘4:44’ out on a headliner festival tour will do just the trick.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa became queen of the charts this summer. ‘New Rules’ knocked Calvin Harris off the peak position, to be beaten only by Taylor Swift. With only one album behind her, a headline slot is unlikely. But the appetite for her tropical tunes cannot be denied.
Royal Blood
Their second album ‘How Did We Get So Dark’ has seen them blossom into an arena band. Surely festival headline slots await in 2018?
Arctic Monkeys
Word on the street is that they’ve been busy recording the follow-up to ‘AM’ for much of 2016, with a new album likely for next year. Will we see them in the fields again next summer? We can only hope and wait…