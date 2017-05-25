It's a big weekend for festivals and there's still time to get tickets.

Slam Dunk

When: May 27 – 29

Where: NEC, Birmingham / City Centre, Leeds / Forum, Hatfield

Why: If Enter Shikari’s ‘Take To The Skies’ was your jam of 2007 – boy, are you in luck. They’re celebrating the album’s tenth anniversary at the three shows – with Don Broco, Deaf Havana, Bear Tooth and more getting involved.

Sound City

When: May 27 – 28

Where: Liverpool

Why: They’re celebrating their tenth year, so have invited some noughties indie icons like The Kooks, The Cribs and Metronomy – as well as emerging acts like The Japanese House and Pumarosa

Dot2Dot Festival

When: May 26 – 28

Where: Venues throughout Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham

Why: Plenty of exciting new acts will hop across from city to city this weekend, including Sundara Karma, Pinegrove and The Big Moon.

Margate Wonderland

When: May 28 – 29

Where: Dreamland, Margate

Why: The Kills are back in the UK for a handful of shows, including one at Margate’s bonkers and delightfully fun Dreamland venue.

We Are FSTVL

When: May 27 – 28

Where: Upminster, London

Why: If you fancy a mad one, then the two-day dance event provides some seriously big names in Jamie Jones and Steve Lawler, as well as Craig David’s TS5 and a set from Dizzee Rascal.

Common People

When: May 27 – 28

Where: South Park, Oxford / Southampton Common

Why: Sean Paul, Pete Tong’s playing some Ibiza classics with an orchestra and some damn fine weather. What could be better?

