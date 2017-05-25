Celebrate the baking Bank Holiday Weekend by nipping down to these six ace festivals
It's a big weekend for festivals and there's still time to get tickets.
Slam Dunk
When: May 27 – 29
Where: NEC, Birmingham / City Centre, Leeds / Forum, Hatfield
Why: If Enter Shikari’s ‘Take To The Skies’ was your jam of 2007 – boy, are you in luck. They’re celebrating the album’s tenth anniversary at the three shows – with Don Broco, Deaf Havana, Bear Tooth and more getting involved.
Tickets: Buy tickets for Slam Dunk here.
Sound City
When: May 27 – 28
Where: Liverpool
Why: They’re celebrating their tenth year, so have invited some noughties indie icons like The Kooks, The Cribs and Metronomy – as well as emerging acts like The Japanese House and Pumarosa
Tickets: Buy tickets for Liverpool Sound City here.
Dot2Dot Festival
When: May 26 – 28
Where: Venues throughout Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham
Why: Plenty of exciting new acts will hop across from city to city this weekend, including Sundara Karma, Pinegrove and The Big Moon.
Tickets: Buy tickets for Dot2Dot Festival here.
Margate Wonderland
When: May 28 – 29
Where: Dreamland, Margate
Why: The Kills are back in the UK for a handful of shows, including one at Margate’s bonkers and delightfully fun Dreamland venue.
Tickets: Buy Tickets for Margate Wonderland here.
We Are FSTVL
When: May 27 – 28
Where: Upminster, London
Why: If you fancy a mad one, then the two-day dance event provides some seriously big names in Jamie Jones and Steve Lawler, as well as Craig David’s TS5 and a set from Dizzee Rascal.
Tickets: Buy tickets for We Are FSTVL here.
Common People
When: May 27 – 28
Where: South Park, Oxford / Southampton Common
Why: Sean Paul, Pete Tong’s playing some Ibiza classics with an orchestra and some damn fine weather. What could be better?
Tickets: Buy tickets for Common People Festival here