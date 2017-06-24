The Flaming Lips’ epic Glastonbury set in pictures

The psychedelic masters headlined Glastonbury's Park stage on Friday night.
The Flaming Lips
The Oklahoma band took to the stage at 10:45pm for a 90-minute headline set on The Park, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.
Wayne Coyne gets down
The band played a 90 minute set, up against Pyramid headliners Radiohead.
Riding the unicorn
Frontman Wayne Coyne arrived on stage by riding a unicorn. Of course he did.
Covering Bowie in an orb
Wayne rode his way across the crowd in a giant orb while covering David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’.
Fuck yeah Glastonbury
Says it all, really.
The Wayne event
Wayne was in full rock star mode – and was spotted watching Kris Kristofferson the earlier in the day.
Pressing the flesh
Wayne made some friends for life during the show.
Fun fun fun
Ticker tape rained down onto the crowd as the Oklahoma band played their trademark psych rock tunes.
Suits you
Wayne looked dapper in a sweet suit.