The mid-August festival is held in Helsinki, and showcases the best of Finnish and international talent
Between the 11th and 13th of August 2017, the Finnish capital of Helsinki saw the return of grown-up city festival, Flow.
Taking place in the disused power plant area of Suvilahti, the urban festival saw headline performances from Lana Del Rey, The xx and Frank Ocean. 75,000 guests attended the three day festival. Here’s everything that went down with the story of Flow Festival 2017 in pictures.
Friday
Due to a late cancellation by Beth Ditto, Young Thug was one of the first acts to take to the Main Stage on Friday night. Images online saw him hanging out after the show with Friday headliner Lana Del Rey.
Lana Del Rey continued her summer 2017 festival tour with an outstanding headline show at Flow. In a set packed with hits and tracks from her new record ‘Lust For Life’, del Rey finished the show by performing ‘Off To The Races’, complete with a dance routine.
The singer surprised the audience by changing the lyrics on hit single ‘Born To Die’ from “let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain,” to “let me fuck you hard in the pouring rain.”
Saturday
Saturday saw Flow hit by severe weather conditions, with heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Performances were suspended as stages were forced to shut.
Danny Brown was forced to cut his Main Stage performance short as the stages were evacuated.
The rains soon cleared, and Goldfrapp led the charge in re-opening the stages with a late evening set.
With the crowd now mostly dried off, The xx performed the headline set on Saturday night.
The trio opened with ‘Intro’, followed by ‘Crystallised’ and ‘Say Something Loving’. The concert was accompanied by a dramatic light show, to complement live mixing by Jamie xx.
Sunday
Princess Nokia took to the Zalando Black Tent on Sunday afternoon.The New York hip hop artist played singles such as ‘G.O.A.T’, ‘Tomboy’ and ‘Saggy Denim’, alongside a freestyle rap.
The Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD played the Bright Balloon 360° Stage, a seated area in the round.
Guests queued all day at the Frank Ocean ‘blonded’ merchandise stall ahead of the musician’s headline performance that night.
Frank Ocean closed the festival’s Main Stage, and his 2017 festival tour, on the Sunday night. As with other performances on the tour, the stage was located on a platform in the crowd rather than at the front of the audience. Despite showing more confidence than at past performances, Ocean told the crowd: “All this performing shit is new to me so I apologise if I get wrong timings… I get really nervous.”