The story of Flow Festival 2017 in pictures

The mid-August festival is held in Helsinki, and showcases the best of Finnish and international talent

Between the 11th and 13th of August 2017, the Finnish capital of Helsinki saw the return of grown-up city festival, Flow.

Taking place in the disused power plant area of Suvilahti, the urban festival saw headline performances from Lana Del Rey, The xx and Frank Ocean. 75,000 guests attended the three day festival. Here’s everything that went down with the story of Flow Festival 2017 in pictures.

Frank Ocean closed the festival’s Main Stage, and his 2017 festival tour, on the Sunday night. As with other performances on the tour, the stage was located on a platform in the crowd rather than at the front of the audience. Despite showing more confidence than at past performances, Ocean told the crowd: “All this performing shit is new to me so I apologise if I get wrong timings… I get really nervous.”