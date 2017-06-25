Foo Fighters made up for 2015 with an epic Glastonbury headline set
Dave Grohl finally plays Glastonbury two years after being forced to pull out with broken leg.
It may have been two years after it was originally scheduled, but Foo Fighters proved they were worth the wait with an epic two-and-a-quarter hour set to headline Glastonbury‘s Pyramid Stage tonight.
Dave Grohl made reference to the broken leg that prevented him and his band from playing the festival in 2015 at the start of the set. He dedicated opening song ‘Times Like These’ to Florence & The Machine, who stepped in to replace them, and added that he thought they should have been headlining anyway.
Starting the song alone with an acoustic guitar, he was then joined by the rest of the band as the song kicked in. This set the tone for the night, as the band extended almost every song into a beefed-up version of itself. Grohl never met a ballad he couldn’t turn into a rock epic.
After playing ‘Learn To Fly’, Grohl announced his intention to play as long as he could. “It’s going to be a long night,” he said. “We’re going to play until they kick us off the stage. We can do it. You know we can.”
The band played with a minimal stage set, needing no distractions from their 20-song set. They attracted a vast crowd, even if it didn’t quite match the level of Corbynmania audience earlier this afternoon.
Grohl referred again to his broken leg when he dedicated ‘Walk’ to his surgeon. “I want to dedicate that last song to my surgeon,” he announced. “His name’s James. I went to him and I said: ‘I know I have a broken leg, but could you make me look older?’”
