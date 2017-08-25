Forget Fyre Festival – this is what luxury festivalling really looks like

We headed to the 1Oak weekender in the Maldives to get a taste of what luxury festivalling is really like. Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio, no mud and lots of models.
The location
Ever heard of 1OAK? The superclub popular with the Hollywood elite has venues in Vegas, LA, New York, and now, The flippin’ Maldives! They took over the idyllic island of Finolhu for a pretty special launch party and NME came along to see what festivalling is actually like if you’re super rich.
The transport
To get to the 1OAK weekender, guests arrived by 12-seater seaplane from nearby Male airport. The pilot had flip flops on. It was a little bit hairy but the views made up for it.
The accommodation
No pitching tents required – each guest was shown to their own luxury villa over the bright blue Indian Ocean. Some even had private swimming pools.
The entertainment
Part Glastonbury circus field, part holiday resort entertainment – the weekend kicked off with some acrobatics in the island’s main party zone.
Superstar DJs
Throughout the weekend, a number of big-name DJs took to the decks, including DJ Cassidy who played Obama’s 50th birthday and Beyonce and Jay Z’s wedding.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton is also a DJ now. She kept the party going into the small hours on Monday night.
Guy Gerber
World renowned DJ Guy Gerber was also along to spin some tunes… from his Mac.
The selfie-opp
A burning 1OAK sign lit up the beach for party-goers spilling out onto the sand.
The fireworks
Saturday night ended with a huge firework display. The partygoers – which included Leonardo DiCaprio, Toby McGuire and about 100 models – all watched from the sand before jumping into the pool fully clothed. As weekend fests go, this one was definitely one of a kind.
