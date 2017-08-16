The south London dance-punks played the Land Of Saints stage at the Cornish surf and music festival

Formation put out their debut album ‘Look at the Powerful People’ earlier this year and have been touring it ever since. We caught up with the Ritson brothers at Boardmasters Festival in Newquay, Cornwall, where the band were playing the Land Of Saints stage alongside the likes of Methyl Ethel, Wild Beasts and Jake Bugg. Check out the interview above to find out how the album’s gone down across the world, what it was like when they supported Faithless last year, and their past experiences at Boardmasters: last time they were there, they stole a load of Roots Manuva’s beer…