Fyre Festival: Is this the worst ‘luxury’ festival of all time?

Almost certainly

Picture the scene. You’re pretty well off, and you fancy a festival this summer. Couldn’t get Glastonbury tickets, and Reading and Leeds is a bit, erm, dirty for you. You want to watch some of music’s biggest names, in a bit of style and a bit of luxury. Fyre Festival, then, the ‘luxury festival’ starring Major Lazer, Disclosure, Skepta and more looks mighty appealing. Yeah, tickets cost between $4,000 and $12,000 – but it’ll be worth it, right?

Er, perhaps not. The festival, which takes place in the lovely Bahamas has transpired to be a bit of a dystopian nightmare, with reports flooding social media from dissatisfied punters detailing some of the nightmarish scenarios.

Things got off to bad start when one of the headliners Blink-182 cancelled their slot after they deemed they were unable to give the “quality of performances” fans are used to.

Then, as attendees arrived on site, that’s when things got really bad. William N Finley, a writer for the ITB Insider and others have been chronicling the chaos on Twitter.

And here’s the luxury food offering.

Reddit also reported some serious and disturbing allegations of the attendees being seriously mistreated.

Mixmag now reports that the festival has been cancelled, and that attendees are being returned home. But, predictably, that’s going about as well as you’d think…

And it was looking oh so rosy for their Social Media manager just yesterday.

Don’t imagine seeing this festival on the calendar for next year…