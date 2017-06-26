Here are the likely options

That’s a wrap, guys. Glastonbury 2017 is done and dusted, and as you’re picking the last of the mud off your boots and settling down for a mighty-long nap – you’re probably already quickly eyeing up Glastonbury 2018. But as we all know, they’ll be taking a fallow year in 2018, so sadly there will be no festival next summer on Worthy Farm.

Or will there? We were prepared for a devastating summer off – but Michael Eavis has other plans. Speaking to The Guardian as the festival closed, he said that he was “already regretting” the decision to take the year off, and said “there’s one band I want to re-form – if they re-form, I’ll change my mind” and he’ll make Glastonbury 2018 happen.

Well there’s a bit of pressure then. Here’s who Eavis could be chatting about to perhaps save next year’s bash on Worthy Farm

Oasis

Noel and Liam both appeared at the festival this weekend – Noel giving a quick Q&A and Liam playing the Other Stage – but as you’d expect, they kept their distance. It’s most likely that Eavis was hinting that the Gallagher brothers could reunite save Worthy Farm, but with both readying solo albums for the end of the year – it leaves time short for a reunion next summer.

Led Zeppelin

The rock legends reunited for a one-off gig in 2007, though haven’t shown any real hints of getting back together for a show in a while. In 2014, Plant agreed with a poll that said Led Zeppelin should headline Glastonbury and that “maybe I could just go out on my own then and call myself Led Zeppelin.” But we imagine Eavis angling for a full reunion, if that’s what he’s aiming for.

ABBA

The Swedish pop legends have been famously frosty with each other since their ‘split’ in 1982, but in 2016 it was announced that all four of the group were working together on a new ‘digital entertainment experience’. So they’re on working terms, it seems – but a full-blown reunion still appears unlikely.

The Smiths

Despite reissuing some old material and the same persistent rumours, a reunion is no doubt some way off considering that Marr is working on a new solo record, and that Morrissey famously called Michael Eavis an “animal hater”. Consider this one not even close.

The Stone Roses

Perhaps Eavis just got the memo that The Stone Roses have apparently split for a second time, after Ian Brown hinted from the stage that it might be over. The Roses have famously been rumoured to play the festival, with 2017 proving to potentially be the year, but the band opted for a bigger pay-day with their own shows.