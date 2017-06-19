The unmissable booze and food deals to get on before you leave for Glastonbury
Stock up
You made it. We’re merely days away from Glastonbury and having a right old knees-up on Worthy Farm. But are you totally prepared? You might be thinking that having a tent, some wellies, a waterproof and a can-do attitude might get you through.
Though at some point between all the partying, dancing and everything in-between – you’ll no doubt be trying eating and drinking your way out of last night’s hangover. And unless you’ve got a load of cash, you could struggle.
So what better way to stock up on booze and food before you leave to the festival. Here are some of the finest supermarket deals on offer for booze, soft drinks food and some last minutes essentials.
Beer
Amstel, Carling, Fosters, Budweiser
What: 12 x 440ml
How much: £9 each or 3 for £21
Where: Asda
Kronenbourg 1664
What: 18 x 440ml
How much: £14
Where: Sainsbury’s
Cider
Strongbow, Magners, Rekorderlig Strawberry & Lime*
What: 20 x 440ml / 12 x 330ml*
How much: £15 or 2 for £20
Where: Tescos
Spirits
Tamova Premium Red Label Vodka
What: 700ml
How much: £9.97
Where: Aldi
Russian Standard Vodka
What: 750ml
How much: £11.00
Where: Tesco
Smirnoff Red Label Vodka
What: 700ml
How much: £13.00
Where: Tesco
Greenalls London Dry Gin
What: 750ml
How Much: £12.00
Where: Sainsburys
James Cook Smooth Spiced Original Rum
What: 700ml
How Much: £10.49
Where: Lidl
Captain Morgan Spiced Original Rum
What: 700ml
How Much: £14.50
Where: Waitrose
Mount Gay Rum
What: 750ml
How much: £15
Where: Tesco
Southern Comfort
What: 700ml
How much: £15
Where: Tesco
Soiree Amaretto
What: 700ml
How much: £9
Where: Sainsbury’s
Western Gold Bourbon Whiskey
What: 700ml
How much: £11.79
Where: Lidl
Soft Drinks
Robinsons Fruit Squash
What: Orange, Lemon, Summer Fruits and more, all 1L
How much: £1
Where: Asda
Coca Cola
What: 8 x 330ml
How much: £3
Where: Tescos, Sainsburys, Morrisons
Fanta Fruit Twist
What: 6 x 330ml
How much: £3.50
Where: Sainsbury’s
Schweppes Original Lemonade
What: 6 x 330ml
How much: £2
Where: Sainsbury’s
Food
Walkers Crisps Classic Variety
What: 14 packs of 25g Cheese and Onion, Ready Salted, Salt and Vinegar and Prawn Cocktail
How much: £1.50
Where: Morrisons
Pringles Tortilla Chips
What: 180g
How much: £1.50
Where: Sainsbury’s
Doritos Multi-Pack
What: 12 x 30g
How much: £2
Where: Sainsbury’s
Toiletries
Equip Oversized Wipes
What: 24 large wipes
How much: £2.00
Where: Sainsburys
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 3 pack
What: 3 brushes
How much: £1.50
Where: Tesco