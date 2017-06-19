Stock up

You made it. We’re merely days away from Glastonbury and having a right old knees-up on Worthy Farm. But are you totally prepared? You might be thinking that having a tent, some wellies, a waterproof and a can-do attitude might get you through.

Though at some point between all the partying, dancing and everything in-between – you’ll no doubt be trying eating and drinking your way out of last night’s hangover. And unless you’ve got a load of cash, you could struggle.

So what better way to stock up on booze and food before you leave to the festival. Here are some of the finest supermarket deals on offer for booze, soft drinks food and some last minutes essentials.

Beer

Amstel, Carling, Fosters, Budweiser

What: 12 x 440ml

How much: £9 each or 3 for £21

Where: Asda

Kronenbourg 1664

What: 18 x 440ml

How much: £14

Where: Sainsbury’s

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Cider

Strongbow, Magners, Rekorderlig Strawberry & Lime*

What: 20 x 440ml / 12 x 330ml*

How much: £15 or 2 for £20

Where: Tescos

Spirits

Tamova Premium Red Label Vodka

What: 700ml

How much: £9.97

Where: Aldi

Russian Standard Vodka

What: 750ml

How much: £11.00

Where: Tesco

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka

What: 700ml

How much: £13.00

Where: Tesco

Greenalls London Dry Gin

What: 750ml

How Much: £12.00

Where: Sainsburys

James Cook Smooth Spiced Original Rum

What: 700ml

How Much: £10.49

Where: Lidl

Captain Morgan Spiced Original Rum

What: 700ml

How Much: £14.50

Where: Waitrose

Mount Gay Rum

What: 750ml

How much: £15

Where: Tesco

Southern Comfort

What: 700ml

How much: £15

Where: Tesco

Soiree Amaretto

What: 700ml

How much: £9

Where: Sainsbury’s

Western Gold Bourbon Whiskey

What: 700ml

How much: £11.79

Where: Lidl

Soft Drinks

Robinsons Fruit Squash

What: Orange, Lemon, Summer Fruits and more, all 1L

How much: £1

Where: Asda

Coca Cola

What: 8 x 330ml

How much: £3

Where: Tescos, Sainsburys, Morrisons

Fanta Fruit Twist

What: 6 x 330ml

How much: £3.50

Where: Sainsbury’s

Schweppes Original Lemonade

What: 6 x 330ml

How much: £2

Where: Sainsbury’s

Food

Walkers Crisps Classic Variety

What: 14 packs of 25g Cheese and Onion, Ready Salted, Salt and Vinegar and Prawn Cocktail

How much: £1.50

Where: Morrisons

Pringles Tortilla Chips

What: 180g

How much: £1.50

Where: Sainsbury’s

Doritos Multi-Pack

What: 12 x 30g

How much: £2

Where: Sainsbury’s

Toiletries

Equip Oversized Wipes

What: 24 large wipes

How much: £2.00

Where: Sainsburys

Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 3 pack

What: 3 brushes

How much: £1.50

Where: Tesco