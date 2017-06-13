We’re just days away from the beginning of Glastonbury Festival 2017, when hundreds of thousands will descend on Worthy Farm, Pilton in Somerset for five days of brilliant music. And the site is almost ready: check out the evidence posted by the festival’s official account below, along with some snaps from festival organiser Emily Eavis’ Instagram.

The Pyramid Stage

12 days #Glastonbury2017 A post shared by Glastonbury Festival (@glastofest) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

The main structure is there – they just need to fill it in with the lighting and sound rigs.

The Park

The Park is coming along nicely… A post shared by Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

This family photo shows progress on The Park, the festival within a festival. Presumably just behind Eavis as she took this snap were the famous GLASTONBURY letters.

A post shared by Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis) on May 25, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

And here’s a close-up of the ribbon tower, which is looking a bit naked.

Block 9

A post shared by Emily Eavis (@emily_eavis) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Construction is well underway at the the south-east corner, home to Block 9 and Shangri-La.

West Holts Stage

And here’s the West Holts stage right in the centre of the site. Let’s hope the weather lets it stay this green…

Glastonbury Festival 2017 runs from June 21-25.