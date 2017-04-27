It's a muddy story

It’s just under two months now until Glastonbury Festival 2017: two months until those magical five days that make massive entry queues and muddy lagoons totally worth wading through. If that sense of excitement hasn’t yet hit you, it’s probably because you’ve not snagged a ticket for this year’s fest – in which case you might want to consider getting a Glastonbury job – but either way, the below video will definitely get you in the mood. It’s a timelapse that shows five days of the Glasto site, from before the crowds descend to the post-apocalyptic wasteland they leave it as. Watch in wonder as the site fills up with happy campers, the spitting rainclouds billow past, the mud patches blossom into soupy goop, and the fire burns bright from Arcadia. Ahhh… it’s almost like you’re there.

Glastonbury Festival 2017 takes place from June 21-25 in Pilton, Somerset with headline sets from Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. Tickets have sold out, as have all the resales, but you’ll be able to catch BBC’s legendary coverage on telly or online if you’re not able to be there. The first act to play the Pyramid Stage at this year’s festival has been announced as Hacienda Classical.