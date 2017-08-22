The story of Green Man festival 2017 in pictures

12 images

The cult Welsh festival had another storming year, with PJ Harvey, Future Islands and Ryan Adams rocking the valleys. Here are the best pics from the weekend.

A gigantic puppet Tom Jones wandered the site, hordes of druids wassailed their way around the real ale tent off their tits on Spunky Cockerel and it all ended with a giant tree man, wrapped in a dragon, going up in a blaze of showering hot wood chips. Never let it be said that Green Man is anything less than a visual spectacle, and here are some of the onstage highlights…