The story of Green Man festival 2017 in pictures

The cult Welsh festival had another storming year, with PJ Harvey, Future Islands and Ryan Adams rocking the valleys. Here are the best pics from the weekend.
A gigantic puppet Tom Jones wandered the site, hordes of druids wassailed their way around the real ale tent off their tits on Spunky Cockerel and it all ended with a giant tree man, wrapped in a dragon, going up in a blaze of showering hot wood chips. Never let it be said that Green Man is anything less than a visual spectacle, and here are some of the onstage highlights…
The Big Moon
Fresh from the plane from playing a tour of American dive bars, The Big Moon filled the Far Out tent with exuberance – falling over, covering Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ and inviting a stage full of fancy dress nerds onstage to geek out to ‘Sucker’.
Hinds
Hinds came out of festival hibernation to unveil an as-yet-unnamed new song in the Far Out tent and light up the valley with their scratchy retro punk pop to which, they tell us “you can make love over there”.
British Sea Power
British Sea Power brought the greenery onstage with them, filling the stage with foliage as they piled into ‘Bad Bohemian’ and ‘Waving Flags’.
Future Islands
Future Islands delivered a characteristically entertaining show as Friday night headliners, with singer Samuel T Herring cossack dancing, trying to wrestle his own head off, pretending to be Hamlet and rather graphically splitting his trousers.
Kate Tempest
There was more wordplay than horseplay over in the Far Out tent, though, where Kate Tempest rounded off Friday with her acclaimed folk-rap poetry.
Liars
Andrew Angus of Liars fluttered a few punk hearts on Saturday when he performed in a wedding dress.
Michael Kiwanuka
The alt-soul sounds of Michael Kiwanuka drew one of the largest crowds of the weekend to the Mountain Stage with none-more-relevant tunes like ‘Black Man In A White World’.
Ryan Adams
Ryan Adams rounded out the Saturday bill with a rousing set involving a stuffed tiger and a red-eyed demon on tambourine.
Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean hit the Far Out stage on the rain-sodden final day, alongside St Etienne, Sleaford Mods and Julian Cope, who regaled Green Man with a song about cultures throughout history being off their faces, called ‘They Were All On Hard Drugs’.
Conor Oberst
Bright Eyes’ frontman Conor Oberst brought the epic country laments of his ‘Ruminations’ and ‘Salutations’ albums to south Wales, while complaining comically about his “concrete’ tourbus bunk.
The Shins
The Shins blew Sunday’s rainclouds away with such breezy indie pop as ‘Phantom Limb’, ‘Simple Song’ and ‘Sleeping Lessons’.
PJ Harvey
Finally, PJ Harvey brought the festival to a close with a brooding set drawn largely from her recent Crucible-tastic albums, before a procession of druids headed off to light the giant Green Man to mark the end of the festival. Some dark rock’n’roll sorcery was afoot this weekend…