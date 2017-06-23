The London soul star brought an easygoing atmosphere to the festival’s second stage, performing tracks such ‘Black Man In A White World’ and ‘The Final Frame’. At one point he promised to “mellow it out” further still with the gentle ‘I’m Getting Ready’, to which we said: “No, Michael! For we are mellow enough! If we become any more mellow our limbs will become permanently floppy and we will never again be able to press the ‘play’ button to hear your lush neo-soul records.”