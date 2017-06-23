Kasabian, Kings of Leon, Arcade fire and more: the story of INmusic 2017 in pictures

To Zagreb, Croatia, to relive the greatest fun times of INmusic festival 2017, which boasted massive bands and a deeply 'grammable setting.

Held beside the gloriously peaceful Lake Jarun, the three-day event was an enormous knees-up that became, by turns, rowdy, mellow, packed with “oosh” and even a little bit political. INmusic 2017, here are your best bits.

The outdoor beds were comfortable if, at times, sodden
Festival life getting a bit much for you? You could take the weight off on one of these beds, which were dotted around the site. It rained heavily on day three, but who can say they haven’t awoken in a soggy state after a heavy night at a festival?

Michael Kiwanuka chillaxed on the OTP World Stage
The London soul star brought an easygoing atmosphere to the festival’s second stage, performing tracks such ‘Black Man In A White World’ and ‘The Final Frame’. At one point he promised to “mellow it out” further still with the gentle ‘I’m Getting Ready’, to which we said: “No, Michael! For we are mellow enough! If we become any more mellow our limbs will become permanently floppy and we will never again be able to press the ‘play’ button to hear your lush neo-soul records.”

Arcade Fire did not chillax on the Main Stage
The Montreal multi-instrumentalists delivered a truly astonishing headline set that spanned their four albums and included new material from the upcoming LP ‘Everything Now’. Win Butler had a pop at Donald Trump and paid tribute to David Bowie. As you were.

And their set was a little shamanistic
Monk-like chants, totemic poles that lit up different colours, an intense meditative air: all present and correct during Alt-J’s Main Stage set, which included the likes of ‘Tesselate’ and ‘In Cold Blood’. We’d say it was a religious experience but let’s not get carried away.

Kings Of Leon brought bangers aplenty to the Main Stage
The set leant heavily on newer material, but Nashville’s finest still found time for golden oldies such as ‘On Call’, ‘Knocked Up’ and ‘Fans’. In other news, bassist Jared Followill has dyed his hair bleach blonde and now looks like Jamie Laing from Made In Chelsea.

Orchestra Baobab brought the good times
Orchestra Baobab brought the good times

Yes, the blazing heat gave way to bouncing rain and grey skies on day three, but you’d never notice as Afro-Cuban collective Orchestra Baobab rolled out sunny dance tune upon sunny dance tune.

And it all got a tad political
Somewhat improbably, the audience punctuated the set by chanting the name of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to the tune of ‘Seven Nation Army’ by the White Stripes, now a popular pastime in the UK. Laurie commented: “That show’s that man’s power. We’re in Croatia and you understand. We hate our Prime Minister And we love Europe. Can we stay?”

And then it was oosh-o'clock on the Main Stage
The moment we had been waiting for. Leicester lads Kasabian gave it their all as they closed the festival on the Main Stage, opening with new track ‘King For A Day’, before gifting INmusic with favourites such as ‘Underdog’, Eez-eh’, ‘Club Foot’ (“ooosh!”) and ‘Vlad The Impaler’.