Lana Del Rey stops the rain for kisses, selfies and a lust for life at Øya Festival 2017

“It’s going to rain all day tomorrow, but we’re going to have fun,” Lana Del Rey told fans via Instagram stories on the eve of her returning to Oslo for headline set at Øya Festival 2017. But when morning broke and the sky cracked open, the idea of anything but true summertime sadness seemed far from reality.

The torrential downpour was biblical, and seemingly endless for most of the day. Even we wondered if we dared to face the battering rain through fear of being swept out to the North sea. We, and most of Oslo, took shelter, and found solace in the strongest cocktails we could find – tasting citrus flavours and spirits, closing our eyes and forcing ourselves believe that a summer would still be possible.

Whether it was Del Rey’s black magic and witchcraft, we don’t know, but in a totally infeasible act of serendipity, the heavens relented just as the lights dimmed for Lana’s main stage entrance.

“We’ve been waiting so long to back,” she humbly says with a sultry smile, “Well done for making it through the rain.” Did she plan this all along? Was she just testing us? Either way, it was worth it.

With just a wink, a twirl, or the blow of a kiss, Lana has her fans howling in a fevered frenzy. All she had to do was show up and many of their lives would have been made. However, what followed was one of the finest festival headline performances that summer 2017 has seen so far.

Few could hold a crowd a size and such a coveted slot as this with just ballads, but what Lana does is so much more that. Whether a husky whisper or at the absolute peak of her vocal powers, Lana’s delivery is astounding. Combined with the awesome blues-rock tour de force of her backing band and the fitting Americana imagery of her production, her pop-noir myth and vision comes into technicolour full bloom on the main stage.

‘Shades Of Cool’ has Tøyenpark swooning in its hazy waltz, ‘Love’ already lands like a classic, and the fervour saved for ‘Born To Die’, ‘Ultraviolence’ and ‘Video Games’ has the crowd in such full voice that Lana turns the mic to face them. But not only are the Øya crowd her backing choir, she treats like friends too.

There’s the occasional wink, nod and wave to the particularly devout fans on the front few rows, but when she descends the stage to sign men’s chests, accept gifts, take selfies, hand out kisses and make grown weep, the symbiotic waves of love make the cult of Lana make a lot more sense. Through her words, her music and her gestures, she gives the love back.

Lana Del Rey played:

Body Electric

Cherry

Shades of Cool

Blue Jeans

Born to Die

White Mustang

Music to Watch Boys To

Ultraviolence

Change

Ride

Love

Video Games

Cruel World

Off to the Races

