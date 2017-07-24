The Libertines blasted through a set of their greatest hits for one of their only festival slots this summer. Barely pausing to take a breath, the lads put on a blistering show on the Saturday night at Truck Festival.

Heavy rain and inches of mud didn’t dampen the spirits of thousands of punters as they prepared for The Libertines headline set. After a buoyant performance full of retro hits from The Wombats, the crowd roared in excitement as The Libs swaggered on stage to ‘Power to the People’, before diving straight into ‘The Delaney’.

The quartet hardly spoke to the crowd aside from the occasional “thank you”, instead letting their music do the talking. Storming through ‘Heart of the Matter’ and ‘Fame and Fortune’, they barely let up during their exuberant 16-song set.

Mid-show they took a brief respite, to relax and play ‘The Milkman’s Horse’ and ‘You’re My Waterloo’; but before the crowd could settle, the boys burst straight into back to back bangers for the rest of the night, starting with ‘Gunga Din’. The trademark ‘shoop shoops’ of ‘What Katie Did’ received a particularly riotous reception from the soggy crowd, with its huge sing-along chorus and lilting riffs.

With a euphoric finale of ‘The Good Old Days’, the boys ambled off stage, taking a moment to survey the army of drenched fans standing in front of them. As co-frontmen Carl Barât and Pete Doherty sauntered on stage, the duo performed a stripped back opening to ‘7 Deadly Sins’ before calling “ladies and gentlemen, The Libertines’ as the rest of the band joined them on stage.

Blitzing their way through the encore, which included ‘Music When The Lights Go Out’; the impressive set reached raucous climax as the opening bars to indie anthem ‘Don’t Look Back Into the Sun’ were strummed. In a cacophony of riffs and audience-sung guitar solos, it was over, with the band only pausing to embrace and take a bow before they left the stage. It’s been a long and torturous journey for The Libertines, but tonight they were at the top of their game.

The band are currently writing their fourth album; but when asked earlier this year about whether they’d play any new tracks during festival season guitarist and singer Carl Barat, told NME: “Not to my knowledge, possibly,” he said. “We don’t really have a game-plan like that. If something comes up and it begs to be played then we’ll play it. But the thing about playing new songs at festivals is that no one ever knows them.”