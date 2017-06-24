Lorde – how to win a festival, the classy way

The New Zealand superstar thrilled on the Other Stage.

The standard thing at a festival is this: bands play stripped back sets, with little production – even if they’re headlining – because sets and lasers are difficult to set up in a hurry. A week after the release of her second album ‘Melodrama’, Lorde might not have been at the top of the bill, but she brought a huge production to Glastonbury – in what might be the most conceptual set ever seen in Pilton’s fields.

Making her Glastonbury debut, Lorde brought a full theatrical production to Glastonbury. She arrived on stage to an orchestral, slowed-down version of ‘Green Light’, her recent single, and the full euphoric version later closed the show.

In between, Lorde gave a masterclass in how to wow a festival crowd. A glass box on stage gradually filled up with dancers as the show progressed, portraying a house party, lifting and tilting on risers like perception during a big night.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As the show progressed, the human-sized fishtank filled up with dancers – and eventually Lorde joined herself. It gave the performance the feeling of being a festival show and a piece of theatre, all at the same time – tying in with Lorde’s concept for ‘Melodrama’.

Lorde’s sheer talent and seemingly impeccable career moves can make her seem untouchable, but this show was humanising, Before ‘Liability’, she explained how it was a song about alienation, about feeling like “the biggest loser you know,” – then she described herself as “a witch – a good witch”.

The show served to prove something that you might have suspected about Lorde. It’s too easy to compare her to Kate Bush, but each shares the ethos that a simple stage show isn’t an adequate way of representing her world. Lorde is a 20-year-old artist who’s just released her second album. If she’s not headlining this festival within a few years, something’s gone horribly wrong.