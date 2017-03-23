Now in its eleventh year, Lisbon’s NOS Alive festival takes place between 6-8 July 2017 and is well worth spending your festi-cash on this summer.

1. The line-up is epic

Headliners: The Weeknd, Foo Fighters and Depeche Mode. Plus, Royal Blood and Alt-J will be back with some new tunes to show off. The xx will play the best bits from heady new album ‘I See You’, and electro legend Peaches will keep everyone dancing into the wee hours. It also promises rowdy sets from Cage The Elephant, Glass Animals and Wild Beasts. See the full lineup here.

2. You can surf

The NOS Alive site is 15 minutes from the beach. The first bands don’t start until 3pm, leaving loads of time to fit in a morning swim, surf, or sandcastle building sesh.

3. The food is amazing

Lisbon is known for its Pastéis de Belém (custard tarts). They’re flaky, creamy and totally delicious, and you could get very used to having them for breakfast. Or you can hit up trendy Time Out Market for bite-sized portions of Portuguese fare, like grilled sardines.

4. You can party all night

If 10 hours of music a day leaves you wanting more, downtown Lisbon is five minutes away. Head to the bars of Bairro Alto, or the clubs in the Cais do Sodré area.

José Fernandes

5. There’s zero mud

Lisbon in July is typically 25 degrees and sunny. Even if there’s a freak rainstorm, the festival is concrete under foot, guaranteeing a mud-free zone.

6. It’s cheap

OK, so you’ve got to pay for flights and accommodation, but a day ticket is only 59 euros. For an ace line-up and guaranteed sun, that is absolutely excellent.

Day tickets for the July 6 and 7 are available from nosalive.com. Three-day passes are now sold out but we’ve got a pair up for grabs. Enter our competition for a chance to win.