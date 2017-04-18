Parklife line up 2017: Who will perform at the Manchester festival?
Who will play at Manchester's Parklife festival in 2017? Here's what we know so far
Manchester’s Parklife Festival returns to Heaton Park this summer (taking place June 10-11), boasting a line up that reads like a who’s who of pop, R&B and grime royalty. The full, 160+ artist line up has already been announced. Here’s the best of what to expect:
Who’s Headlining Parklife 2017?
The 1975
Why they’ll be great: Since releasing ‘I Like It When You Sleep…’, The 1975 have become champions of topping bills. As they step up towards permanent headliner status, this show could be the making of them.
Browse The 1975 merch in the NME Merch Store.
Frank Ocean
Why he’ll be great: The ultra-reclusive R&B star plays shows sparingly – he hasn’t played the UK since 2013. Expect introverted highlights from last year’s ‘Blonde’ album, and fest-ready bangers like the Calvin Harris collaboration ‘Slide’.
The acts we’re excited to see
Stormzy
Why he’ll be great: Beyond the confessional, honesty-first highlights on ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, Stormzy is all about starting a party – ‘Big For Your Boots’ especially will be taking over festivals in 2017.
Anderson .Paak
Why he’ll be great: Last year’s ‘Malibu’ cemented .Paak as a forward-thinking R&B superstar in-the-making. After featuring in the BBC’s Sound of 2017, he’s a must-see act.
Loyle Carner
Why he’ll be great: 2017’s ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ debut is a touching glimpse into family life, suburbia and youth. He’s selling out shows fast across the UK, so catch him while he’s still (relatively) unknown.
The full Parklife line up
Over 160 artists have been announced for this year’s Parklife festival. The full line up has been confirmed – check stage splits here.
The 1975
Frank Ocean
Boy Better Know
A Tribe Called Quest
Jess Glynne
Two Door Cinema Club
Fatboy Slim
Carl Cox
Stormzy
Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley
George Ezra
London Grammar
Flying Lotus
Chaka Khan
Eric Prydz
Above & Beyond
Andy C
DJ Ez
Jamie Jones
Seth Troxler
The Martinez Brothers
Anderson .Paak
Rag’n’Bone Man
Zara Larsson
Little Dragon
Wiley
Sampha
Giggs
Mura Masa
Elrow (Presents Far West)
Danny Brown
Adam Beyer
Joseph Capriati
Dixon
Oliver Heldens
Hannah Wants
Maya Jane Coles
Dusky
Joris Voorn
David Rodigan
Hot Since 82
Jackmaster
Kölsch
Bicep
Patrick Topping
Pete Tong
Skream
Armand Van Helden
Floating Points (solo live set)
Jon Hopkins (DJ)
Jagwar Ma
Ratboy
Nao
Loyle Carner
Tom Misch (live)
Levelz
Moodymann
The Black Madonna
Fatima Yamaha
Goldie: Influences
Wilkinson (DJ)
Yousef
Richy Ahmed
Noisia (DJ)
Toddla T & Coco
Solardo
Gerd Janson
Midland
Hunee
Mind Against
Rejjie Snow
J Hus
Crazy P (Live)
AJ Tracey
Waze & Odyssey
Artwork
Monki
Hype & Hazard
My Nu Leng
P Money
Mick Jenkins
Joe Goddard (live)
Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip / Prince tribute)
Denis Sulta
Jasper James
Preditah
Raye
The Japanese House
Congo Natty
Cabbage
Horse Meat Disco
Romare (Live)
DJ Craze
Nastia
Nadia Rose
Stefflon Don
Moxie
Ghetts
Nightmares on Wax
Norman Jay MBE
The Heatwave
Bonzai
Mele
Dub Phizix & Strategy
William Djoko
Dekmantel Sound System
Hammer
Joey Purp
De La Swing
Marc Maya
Rex Orange County
Krystal Klear
Klose One
Max Chapman
Jacky
Theo Kottis
Fakear
Lauren Lo Sung
Conducta
Jamz Supernova
President T
George Privatti
Eddy M
Salen
Jordan Max
Ellie Cocks
Elliot Adamson
North Base
Venum Sound
Star One
Rich Reason
Kkysko
Greg Lord
Pirate Copy
Jonny Dub
Will Tramp
Zutekh DJs
Pete Zorba
James Organ
Hackett
Nicola Bear
Now Wave DJs
Lee Drake
Olli Ryder & LUke Welsh
Will Orchard
Bitch
Blehrin
Boogie Nights
Crack the Whip
E.M.A.
Exit Music
Faction
Goodlife
Hive
Jika Jika
Mia Mendi
MVSON
NGHTWRK
Pineal Groove
Tektu
Third Eye
You & Me
Zinc Records
dfpad-mpu-2
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter