Who will play at Manchester's Parklife festival in 2017? Here's what we know so far

Manchester’s Parklife Festival returns to Heaton Park this summer (taking place June 10-11), boasting a line up that reads like a who’s who of pop, R&B and grime royalty. The full, 160+ artist line up has already been announced. Here’s the best of what to expect:

Who’s Headlining Parklife 2017?

The 1975

Why they’ll be great: Since releasing ‘I Like It When You Sleep…’, The 1975 have become champions of topping bills. As they step up towards permanent headliner status, this show could be the making of them.

Frank Ocean

Why he’ll be great: The ultra-reclusive R&B star plays shows sparingly – he hasn’t played the UK since 2013. Expect introverted highlights from last year’s ‘Blonde’ album, and fest-ready bangers like the Calvin Harris collaboration ‘Slide’.

The acts we’re excited to see

Stormzy

Why he’ll be great: Beyond the confessional, honesty-first highlights on ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, Stormzy is all about starting a party – ‘Big For Your Boots’ especially will be taking over festivals in 2017.

Anderson .Paak

Why he’ll be great: Last year’s ‘Malibu’ cemented .Paak as a forward-thinking R&B superstar in-the-making. After featuring in the BBC’s Sound of 2017, he’s a must-see act.

Loyle Carner

Why he’ll be great: 2017’s ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ debut is a touching glimpse into family life, suburbia and youth. He’s selling out shows fast across the UK, so catch him while he’s still (relatively) unknown.

The full Parklife line up

Over 160 artists have been announced for this year’s Parklife festival. The full line up has been confirmed – check stage splits here.

The 1975

Frank Ocean

Boy Better Know

A Tribe Called Quest

Jess Glynne

Two Door Cinema Club

Fatboy Slim

Carl Cox

Stormzy

Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley

George Ezra

London Grammar

Flying Lotus

Chaka Khan

Eric Prydz

Above & Beyond

Andy C

DJ Ez

Jamie Jones

Seth Troxler

The Martinez Brothers

Anderson .Paak

Rag’n’Bone Man

Zara Larsson

Little Dragon

Wiley

Sampha

Giggs

Mura Masa

Elrow (Presents Far West)

Danny Brown

Adam Beyer

Joseph Capriati

Dixon

Oliver Heldens

Hannah Wants

Maya Jane Coles

Dusky

Joris Voorn

David Rodigan

Hot Since 82

Jackmaster

Kölsch

Bicep

Patrick Topping

Pete Tong

Skream

Armand Van Helden

Floating Points (solo live set)

Jon Hopkins (DJ)

Jagwar Ma

Ratboy

Nao

Loyle Carner

Tom Misch (live)

Levelz

Moodymann

The Black Madonna

Fatima Yamaha

Goldie: Influences

Wilkinson (DJ)

Yousef

Richy Ahmed

Noisia (DJ)

Toddla T & Coco

Solardo

Gerd Janson

Midland

Hunee

Mind Against

Rejjie Snow

J Hus

Crazy P (Live)

AJ Tracey

Waze & Odyssey

Artwork

Monki

Hype & Hazard

My Nu Leng

P Money

Mick Jenkins

Joe Goddard (live)

Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip / Prince tribute)

Denis Sulta

Jasper James

Preditah

Raye

The Japanese House

Congo Natty

Cabbage

Horse Meat Disco

Romare (Live)

DJ Craze

Nastia

Nadia Rose

Stefflon Don

Moxie

Ghetts

Nightmares on Wax

Norman Jay MBE

The Heatwave

Bonzai

Mele

Dub Phizix & Strategy

William Djoko

Dekmantel Sound System

Hammer

Joey Purp

De La Swing

Marc Maya

Rex Orange County

Krystal Klear

Klose One

Max Chapman

Jacky

Theo Kottis

Fakear

Lauren Lo Sung

Conducta

Jamz Supernova

President T

George Privatti

Eddy M

Salen

Jordan Max

Ellie Cocks

Elliot Adamson

North Base

Venum Sound

Star One

Rich Reason

Kkysko

Greg Lord

Pirate Copy

Jonny Dub

Will Tramp

Zutekh DJs

Pete Zorba

James Organ

Hackett

Nicola Bear

Now Wave DJs

Lee Drake

Olli Ryder & LUke Welsh

Will Orchard

Bitch

Blehrin

Boogie Nights

Crack the Whip

E.M.A.

Exit Music

Faction

Goodlife

Hive

Jika Jika

Mia Mendi

MVSON

NGHTWRK

Pineal Groove

Tektu

Third Eye

You & Me

Zinc Records