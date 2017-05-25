7 things to get excited about for Barcelona’s Primavera 2017

The gigantic Spanish fest takes place next week - here's what we're looking forward to

1. A rare Frank Ocean sighting

Well, duh. Frank has already cancelled a couple of festival dates this summer owing to ‘production issues’, so his set at Prima on Thursday night has inadvertently become his first live performance in almost three years. Who knows what will happen – you just have to be there to find out.

2. Arcade Fire’s return

Prima will also play host to another return, in the shape of Canadian troupe Arcade Fire. Admittedly, they’ve been steadily playing shows for the last couple of years – but this could finally be an opportunity to hear some teasers of their upcoming album, which is due later this year.

3. Aphex Twin

The enigmatic producer keeps live shows to an absolute minimum. His two-hour set starts at 1am on Thursday June 1. Expect a wildly varied, bonkers, surprise-filled performance perfectly-suited to thrillseekers.

4. Solange

If the tightly-spun ‘A Seat At The Table’ was your jam of last year, the younger Knowles sister’s set is surely unmissable. She’s recently been performing at the Guggenheim museum in New York, so expect similar theatrics when Solange takes on the main stage.

5. The Hidden Stage

The secretive stage plays host to a whole load of unannounced sets all weekend. Currently Jarvis Cocker is lined up for a DJ set, with 4AD artist Aldous Harding also set to play. Though it’s the currently-unannounced Wednesday night headliner which is currently getting tongues wagging…

6. Bon Iver vs. Slayer

Yes, playing ten minutes apart, at stages opposite each other – the soft, lush tones of Justin Vernon’s band will be obliterated by the thrash metal icons. It’s going to be weird as hell and probably great.

7. Mac DeMarco

New album ‘This Old Dog‘ shows a different, softer side to the Canadian troubadour – and his Prima show will mark one of the first full performances of the album in Europe this summer. Maybe the kid from Stranger Things will turn up too? The soundtrack composers S U R V I V E are also playing…