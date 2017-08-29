Here's how to get your hands on tickets to next year's event

The iconic Reading and Leeds Festival will be returning next year with what they promise to be another brilliant music program.

With Glastonbury taking a break in 2018, the energetic R&L fest could be your ideal alternative. Tickets are already on sale, and after Reading 2017 sold out, it’s probably a good idea to purchase 2018 tickets ASAP. Don’t worry if you’re waiting for pay-day – you can choose an instalment program. Find out how to get tickets (and more) about Reading and Leeds Festival 2018 below.

The Details

What is Reading and Leeds Festival?

Reading and Leeds are a pair of music festivals that take place in opposite ends of the country over the August bank holiday weekend. They have a mirrored music program, making the two schedules different, though the line-up stays the same.



When is Reading and Leeds Festival 2018?

The festivals will next take place between 24th – 26th August 2018.



Where is Reading and Leeds Festival 2018?

Reading Festival is held at Richfield Avenue, Reading, Buckinghamshire

Leeds Festival is held at Bramham Park, Leeds, Yorkshire



Will pineapples be banned again this year?

Only if Glass Animals are playing.

Where can I buy tickets to Reading and Leeds 2018?

Tickets for Reading 2018 can be purchased here.

Tickets for Leeds 2018 can be purchased here.



How much are Reading and Leeds tickets?

The ticket price for Reading and Leeds Festival 2018 is £205 + £8 fee



Can I pay in instalments?

Yes. Just add a full price ticket to your cart, and before you enter your delivery details, select to pay by the ‘Layaway Plan’.

Reading and Leeds 2018 Line-up

Who’s headlining?

No Reading and Leeds Festival 2018 headliners have yet been confirmed, but the organisers assure us they’re already working on creating a huge music plan for 2018.



Will there be more women on the line-up?

Hopefully. Reading and Leeds has come under fire in the past for its male dominated line-up. In 2017, the festivals were headlined by Muse, Kasabian and Eminem, leading many to hope for more women to take the main stage next year. Organisers Festival Republic have taken the critique on-board and are launching a new project, ReBalance, to address the issue. The three year programme will offer studio time and a slot on a Festival Republic or Live Nation event line-up to a different female artist for one week each month.