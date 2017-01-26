Can you feel it coming?

Although the annual party is still a while off now, all these festival announcements are getting us quite giddy for Reading & Leeds Festival this August. From earth-shattering rock to upcoming bands and rising grime stars – the festival have crafted a line up with something for everyone’s taste on a consistent basis.

Last year’s line up featured massive sets by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy and first time headliners Foals and Disclosure. But now we’re looking forward to 2017’s edition and we’re starting to get an idea of what the fest will look like. So step this way and seek the answers to these important questions for 2017’s party.

When are the festivals?

Bank Holiday Weekend in August (25th – 27th)

Where are they held?

Reading Festival is held on Little John’s Farm, Richfield Avenue.

Reading Festival No Description

Leeds Festival is held in Bramham Park, Wetherby.

Leeds Festival No Description

Who are the headliners for Reading & Leeds?

Muse will headline one day of the festival, which will be their third headlining appearance and first since 2011. Whether they’ll have any new music to share is yet to be seen, but you can bet that the bombastic trio are conjuring up something back there – they don’t do anything by the numbers.

Kasabian have just been announced as the second headliners for the festival – their first appearance in five years. By all accounts, new music is on the way, and as their only UK fest on the board at the moment – the first taster of it could be here.

Who else appears on the lineup?

As always, lead booker Melvin Benn has ensured that the festival promotes new music from across the spectrum, while also chucking in a few of the biggest bands and acts on the planets like its nothing. Major Lazer, Bastille and Glass Animals and comeback kings At The Drive-In are all currently pencilled in to play in 2017 already.

Here’s the full list of confirmations to date:

The Amity Affliction

Against The Current

Andy C

Architects

At The Drive-In

Bastille

Circa Waves

Danny Brown

Fatboy Slim

Flume

Glass Animals

Kasabian (headlining)

Major Lazer

Muse (headlining)

Rat Boy

Tory Lanez

Two Door Cinema Club

While She Sleeps

Wiley

When is the next lineup announcement?

New lineup announcements are imminent – so stay tuned to NME.com for updates.

Will there be any stage splits?

They will be announced when the majority of the lineup is here. But not yet…

Are tickets on sale?

Yes! Tickets are currently on sale from their website, priced at £205.00 (plus fees).

Is there a ticket payment plan on offer?

If the lump sum is a bit much for you right now, you can start a payment plan to help spread the cost of the ticket. You start with a £58 deposit, then monthly instalments to get you to face value of the ticket.

Will tickets sell out?

The festival sold-out last year, and judging by the headliners coming our way, expect that to continue when more of the lineup is announced

Will there be any secret sets?

It has become an annual tradition for there to be some kind of secret set from one of music’s biggest names. Last year Slaves played a secret set on the BBC Introducing Stage, and a exclusive set will no doubt feature at this year’s festival.

Which site is better?

The age-old debate. It depends who you ask. Northerners will swear by Leeds having the better atmosphere, but the Leeds site tends to get hit by harsher weather. Reading however usually tends to gets exclusive secret sets (Slaves in 2016, Green Day in 2012) – so really it’s anyone’s guess.

Will it be shown on TV?

The festival will be shown on the BBC iPlayer only channel BBC Three, following its move to online-only.