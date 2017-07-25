11 images

The final Secret Garden Party was a visual delight - from Peaches' dancing vaginas to the firework-spewing skywriting planes. Here's the most dazzling pics from the Party to end all parties.

The annual paint fight came with added paint fireworks. Display planes drew hearts in the sky over the main stage and an array of acts almost as colourful as the crowd paraded across the main stage over three days of hedonistic mayhem. This was the last ever Secret Garden Party, and it certainly went out with a bang. Here are the best pictures from the boutique festival that spent fifteen years making your wildest acid trips look like I, Daniel Blake…